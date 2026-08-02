Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Monday.

Excellent opportunity for Queen Sana The Napoleons Casino And Restaurant Leeds Fillies’ Novice Stakes (14:54) is not the deepest race of its type and it looks the perfect opportunity for Queen Sana to open her account.

She has filled the runner-up spot no fewer than six times, but she arguably proved better than ever at Ffos Las last time, beaten only by a filly who had already shown plenty and has won again since. Queen Sana travelled smoothly on that occasion, quickly discarding a poor run at Pontefract the time before, but was just unable to go with the winner as that one quickened better in the final furlong. That form comfortably sets the standard in this race – she’s at least 10lb clear of her rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings – and a race of this nature should definitely be within her reach. Venetian Lion a ratings choice Venetian Lion is at least 10lb clear of his rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings in the Weatherbys Racing Bank Handicap (17:10) and very much looks the one to beat.

His bred to be smart, but wasn’t really fancied in the betting on his first three starts, though he did show promise on debut before not building on it as expected the next two times. However, he was much shorter in the betting for his handicap debut at Southwell last week, and he duly showed much improved form sporting a first-time tongue tie. He ended up too far back on that occasion, but the work he did in the closing stages was particularly eye-catching, making up plenty of ground and leaving the impression he’s on a good mark. Loughnane a positive jockey booking Billy Loughnane, who currently leads the jockeys’ championship, has a 20% strike rate when riding for Ian Williams, and the booking looks a sign of intent for Chilly Breeze in the Talk Sport Radio Handicap (20:30).

He won as a two-year-old for David Evans, but didn’t progress as expected last season, and has taken a few runs to come to hand for his new yard, too. However, he produced his best performance in a while when runner-up to a well-handicapped rival at Doncaster last time, and that should prove a good foundation to build on. That form is working out well and he looks well treated racing from the same mark with Loughnane now doing the steering for the first time.