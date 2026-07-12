Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Monday.

JKR Cobbler looking for sixth course and distance win JKR Cobbler has an excellent record at Ayr – he has the Horses For Courses Flag to highlight the fact – and he is fancied to complete a sixth course and distance success in the Try Racing TV For Free Handicap (16:00).

He had fallen in the weights and produced his best performance for a while when securing his fifth course and distance success 12 days ago and he did so with something up his sleeve. JKR Cobbler had a few of these in behind on that occasion and given he was comfortably on top at the line he’s fancied to confirm that form under a 4lb penalty. He’s still well treated on the pick of his efforts and seems sure to launch another bold bid at his favoured track.

Spiritoftheblues interesting now taking on her elders The Racing TV Handicap (16:30) at Ayr doesn’t look the deepest contest and Spiritoftheblues is taken to improve past these.

She made a winning debut over an extended seven furlongs at this course last summer and, while she didn’t immediately build on that, there was more promise to glean from her recent effort at Hamilton. That was her handicap debut and she left her reappearance run well behind, making headway under pressure from a furlong out but never able to get on terms with the impressive winner. The step back up to a mile and a quarter should suit on that evidence, and she is now taking on her elders for the first time and gets a handy weight-for-age allowance.

Kalokalo well in under a penalty Kalokalo is progressing nicely this year and he looks well in turned out under a 6lb penalty in the Find Us At fitzdares.com Handicap (19:50) at Windsor.

He improved a little to win a handicap at this course over a mile and a quarter last month and looked the likeliest winner at Nottingham next time – he traded a 1,01 in running – under a confident ride before the complexion of the race changed rapidly. The drop to a mile appeared to suit as he resumed winning ways in impressive fashion at Southwell eight days ago, settling better than he had previously over further and showing a smart turn of foot to readily move clear in the final furlong. That was a big career-best effort and connections have wisely turned him out quickly under a penalty. There could be even more to come from him and he’s hard to oppose at the weights – he’s at least 4lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.