Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

John Ingles provides an overview of the key things to note on Monday.

Rosemary May looks well treated from revised mark

When Rosemary May won a maiden at Ayr for Tim Easterby in April of last year, she looked like making further progress, being out of a useful Sheikh Hamdan mare after all, but the handicapper dealt her with a harsh opening mark and she found things a struggle subsequently, at least until her most recent start. Stepping up to just short of a mile and a quarter for the first time at Ripon last week, Rosemary May took a big step back in the right direction, evidently being well served too by a return to front running. She was no match for a couple of three-year-old fillies in the end, the winner Eloquencia being a progressive type, but that was encouraging for her chances stepping up further in trip at Musselburgh (15:45). Rosemary May has tumbled in the weights since her handicap debut and she gets to run from another 5 lb lower mark here than at Ripon last time, which makes her 3 lb clear in the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings. With no unexposed younger rivals to contend with this time, she can have a big say if building on her last run. Katie’s chances flagged up at Catterick

Diamont Katie looked to have gained plenty of benefit from a breathing operation when bolting up at Pontefract in April and, having shaped as if in top form in both starts since, she can get her head back in front for ‘Hot Trainer’ Karl Burke at Catterick (16:00). Diamont Katie had been well backed at Pontefract where she was ridden for the first time by Jack Nicholls, claiming 5 lb. Nicholls is on board again after partnering her in her last two starts as well when things haven’t gone her way. She was second to Me Tarzan at Yarmouth in an apprentice race where the winner was allowed plenty of rope in front, while back at Pontefract last time she made an uncharacteristically slow start before finishing well for third behind Ruby Red Gove. But Diamont Katie earned the ‘Sectional Timing’ flag for that last run, as well as the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag and, jointly topping the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings as well, she looks capable of adding to her tally. Prefer The Sister to build on stable debut

James Owen celebrated his first Royal Ascot winner last week when Rogue Diplomat won the Royal Hunt Cup, while other highlights at the meeting were Wimbledon Hawkeye’s second in the Wolferton Stakes and the stable’s two runners both making the frame in the Wokingham. Rogue Diplomat had run up a four-timer at the end of last season and is a good example of the sort of improvement the yard’s runners can make, while Owen has proven himself particularly adept with new recruits from other yards. That could well be the case again with Prefer The Sister who has a good chance of winning on her second start since joining Owen in the seven-furlong handicap at Brighton (20:40) where she heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings. Previously trained by Matt Crawley, Prefer The Sister has her quirks, but she shaped promisingly on her first start for her new stable at Yarmouth eleven days ago. Caught too far back after a slow start, she kept on for second, a length and a half behind Chasing Gold, earning the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag. Prefer The Sister has run well on her only previous start at Brighton, so has the ‘Horses For Courses’ flag too, and going back up in trip she looks capable of a second career win.