Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Monday.

Huckleberry Sting one to keep on side Tom Ellis is a trainer who continues to make big strides and his Huckleberry Sting looks set for a big run in the Dog Friendly Raceday Tues 2nd June Handicap Chase (14:42) at Southwell.

He didn’t pull up any trees over hurdles for Dan Skelton or this yard, but he immediately improved switched to fences when opening his account at Bangor recently, doing so in the manner of one who will remain of interest at this sort of level. Huckleberry Sting was given a very confident ride, settled in rear and more or less coming from last to first with a sweeping move, produced to lead at the last and readily quickening clear. The handicapper has reacted with a 10lb rise in the weights, but that may not be sufficient enough to prevent him following up, with improvement forthcoming given he’s totally unexposed at three miles.

Laravie has more to offer on the Flat Laravie wasn’t with James Owen too long before proving another success story for the yard, rattling off a four-timer over hurdles last summer, and he makes plenty of appeal in the Mick Rose Turns 70 Handicap (15:30) having opened her account on the Flat at Salisbury last time.

She was very well backed making her handicap debut in this sphere at Lingfield two starts back having not been exerted to maximum pressure in three prior runs over inadequate trips, but she proved disappointing in a race where she clearly didn’t show her true ability. Laravie proved a totally different proposition under a much more forceful ride eight days ago, though, the stamina we know she possesses from her time over hurdles shining through, finding plenty for pressure in the closing stages. She’s turned out under a 4lb penalty now and, given she’s totally unexposed as a stayer on the Flat, and the level of form she achieved over hurdles, there’s a strong chance she’ll stay in front of the handicapper for a while yet.

Windsor handicap one to follow The Rendells Are Hammers Handicap (19:47) at Windsor looks a hot race, with several arriving with progressive profiles, but perhaps none more so than the Richard Spencer-trained Wild Thoughts.

He had three quick runs over inadequate trips as a two-year-old, and he made a mockery of his opening mark upped to a mile at Redcar on his return last month, winning with stacks in hand. Wild Thoughts was officially 6lb well in turned out under a penalty at Lingfield eight days later and had little trouble defying prohibitive odds, again looking someway ahead of the handicapper. He was again turned out quickly under a double penalty at Kempton just two days later to make it three from three in handicaps, settling the race quickly when asked to extend in the final furlong. Wild Thoughts is 9lb higher in the weights now moving into a stronger race, but he’s improving at a rate of knots, and the style of his wins so far this year suggest he can continue to climb the ladder for a while yet.