Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Monday.

Step up in trip to suit Saxon Prince

The seven-furlong handicap for three-year-olds (15:37) at Kempton on Monday is an interesting race as four of the five runners have the Timeform 'small p' to show that improvement is expected. The one who looks capable of taking the biggest step forward, however, is top-rated Saxon Prince. Saxon Prince looked in need of longer trips when failing to make a telling impact in a trio of five-furlong novices at Southwell last year, and that's perhaps unsurprising given he's by 2000 Guineas winner Saxon Warrior out of a half-sister to very smart-middle distance performer See The Fire who is out of Juddmonte International winner Arabian Queen. Saxon Prince was upped to six furlongs for his handicap debut at Kempton in January but again left the impression that he found the test inadequate as he was outpaced over a furlong out before rallying into fifth close home. There was a bit to like about how well he stuck to his task there and he ought to relish the step up to seven furlongs. He remains with plenty of untapped potential.

Zero Carbon drop in grade

Zero Carbon has yet to fire in three starts since joining Mark Loughnane but the handicapper has started to relent and he drops into 0-75 company for the first time in the seven-furlong handicap (16:07) at Kempton. Zero Carbon is now 10 lb lower in the weights than when successful over this course and distance in August 2024. That victory came in cheekpieces - as had his previous victory over course and distance - so it could be significant that the headgear is reached for having been left off on his last couple of starts. He has been ridden patiently on his last two starts, both in six-furlong handicaps, but it would be little surprise to see more prominent tactics employed back over seven furlongs with the cheekpieces applied. His seven career wins have come when awarded Timeform Early Position Figures of 1 or 2 - showing that he either made the running or raced close up.

Horse In Focus Flag points to big run from Insuspense

Only four runners on Monday have Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag, which is awarded by analysts to those deemed likely to be of firm interest next time. The only runner on Wolverhampton's evening card with the Flag is Insuspense, who contests the six-furlong fillies' handicap (19:30). She's still searching for a first win but her recent efforts suggest she won't have to wait long for that breakthrough success. The handicap at Chelmsford that Insuspense contested last time was won by Pinjarra, who was unhassled in the lead and seen to good effect. Insuspense, in contrast, was caught further back than ideal before running on strongly in the straight to grab second, with sectionals backing up the view that she did well to get to within three-quarters of a length of the winner given how that race developed. Insuspense can have her latest effort marked up so looks fairly treated off just 1 lb higher at Wolverhampton. She narrowly tops Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.