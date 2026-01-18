Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Monday.

Murphy taking over can make the difference The Unibet 40,000+ Live Steamed Events Novice Stakes (14:38) at Kempton doesn’t look the deepest race of its type and it looks a good opportunity for Caliban to open his account.

He showed ability when not far behind the now-smart Rahiebb on his debut at Haydock in April last year and, seemingly having a setback after, he proved his well-being on his return from seven months off over 11 furlongs at Southwell in November. Caliban finished behind Siouxfonic on both of those occasions, the latter winning over a mile and a half at Wolverhampton last time, but he was beaten just a neck that day, and again left the impression the race didn’t get to the bottom of him. He now meets that rival on 5lb better terms and, arguably open to more progress than his old rival, the weight difference should be enough for him to reverse the form, especially given that Oisin Murphy taking over in the saddle is a big plus – he has the Jockey Uplift Flag.

Up The Agenda remains in top form Up The Agenda is at least 2lb clear of his rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings in the Unibet More Extra Place Races Handicap (15:08) and he shaped better than the bare result at Lingfield on New Year’s Eve.

He arrived in search of a hat-trick that day having won well at Newcastle on his two previous starts and, while he was unable to prevail, he did enough to suggest that this new mark is well within his grasp. That looked a solid nursery and those that have run since have franked the form somewhat. He was produced to make his challenge on the inner in the straight having travelled well throughout, but was snatched up in the final furlong and unable to recover. Timeform’s reporter felt there was enough promise in that outing to give him the Horse In Focus Flag, making him out as a horse to keep on side, and he should be very competitive racing from the same mark in what looks a weaker race.

Water of Leith building up to something Water of Leith is a very capable performer on his day and he can get back to winning ways in the Make The Move To Midnite Handicap (19:00) at Wolverhampton.

His last win came at Catterick from a mark of 70, while he was also a winner on the all-weather around this time last year from a 5lb higher mark, so he looks well treated from his current perch of 63. Water of Leith also caught the eye on his recent run when fourth to the reopposing Zoulu Warrior over this course and distance last month, his claiming rider handling him very tenderly once in the clear having met with some trouble in running (jockey was suspended for 10 days) - he was given the Horse In Focus Flag. He left the impression he’s right back in form, though, and with Rab Havlin, who doesn’t ride often for Jim Goldie, taking over in the saddle, he seems sure to launch a bold bid from a nice draw in stall 2.