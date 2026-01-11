Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

John Ingles provides an overview of the key things to note on Monday.

Aguellid to build on eye-catching British debut

A couple stand out on form in the second division of Hereford’s novice hurdle (14:00) in which Vol Royale will be bidding to follow up last month’s comfortable maiden success over course and distance under a penalty. But that means he has to concede 7lb to Aguellid who looks a really interesting contender for the ‘Hot Trainer’ yard of Philip Hobbs and Johnson White and who runs in the colours of J. P. McManus. Aguellid had one run over hurdles in France for Daniela Mele in September 2024 when fourth in a newcomers race at Auteuil which has thrown up some above-average types. Winner Musique Maestro went on to be runner-up in Group 1 company at Auteuil the following year, while the third, Saint Baco, has since won for Willie Mullins and holds Grade 1 entries at the Dublin Racing Festival. After more than a year off, Aguellid made his British debut in a novice at Exeter in November and very much caught the eye, pulling hard having been dropped out but finishing powerfully with plenty of running left, having made a mistake at the last, to finish two and a half lengths third to his owner’s other runner Harry Lowes who landed the odds impressively. As well as the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag, Aguellid was given the ‘large P’ symbol on his rating indicating significant improvement is anticipated, and he can take a big step forward fitted with a hood for the first time.

Sean Mc can open his account at Punchestown

All eyes on Punchestown’s hurdles card will be on Champion Bumper winner Bambino Fever to see if she can get off the mark over hurdles at the second attempt in the mares’ maiden, but she will likely start at prohibitive odds to do so. More interesting, therefore, is Sean Mc who looks to have a good chance of opening his own account in the novices’ handicap (14:18) which looks less competitive than the numbers might suggest. Trained by Paul Nolan, Sean Mc wasn’t sighted in maiden hurdles last season but he’s getting the hang of things in handicaps this term and built on his reappearance at Punchestown with a much improved effort at Fairyhouse last time. Well-backed for that twenty-runner handicap, Sean Mc shaped well in second, unable to reel in the front runner Run For Cover (a winner again since) who was given too much rope but pulling fully ten lengths clear of the third, earning him the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag. Ridden again by former amateur Eoin Staples who has made a fine transition to turning professional and has ridden out his 7 lb claim since the gelding’s last run, Sean Mc can improve again and go one better from a 3 lb higher mark, heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Bambino Fever, a very short-priced favourite on Monday

Flowstate to turn the tables at Wolverhampton

David O’Meara fired in eight winners in just over a fortnight in a particularly good spell in December, and while he’s yet to get off the mark in the New Year, his stable remains in good form with the ‘Hot Trainer’ flag. One of last month’s winners, Flowstate, could be the one to get his trainer up and running in 2026 by winning Wolverhampton’s seven-furlong handicap (18:30). Flowstate has been admirably consistent in recent months, making the frame in his last six runs. He was rewarded for that consistency at Newcastle in December when successful on his first try over this evening’s trip, just having to be pushed out to beat Daonethatgotaway by three quarters of a length. Kept to seven furlongs, Flowstate went close to following up at Wolverhampton last time but wasn’t seen to quite such good effect as the pair who beat him in a bunched finish, making his effort out wide entering the straight and running on to be beaten a couple of necks behind Nacho Nacho Nacho who held on in front. Flowstate meets that rival again here, but Nacho Nacho Nacho has been beaten since when running too freely and Flowstate meets him on 2lb better terms for that narrow defeat. Heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, he can turn the tables this time.