Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Monday.

Fierce Warrior's form has been boosted

Fierce Warrior showed only fair form over hurdles despite winning twice in that sphere, but he has quickly proved himself a much better chaser and may be able to take another step forward in the three-mile handicap chase (13:35) at Doncaster. He was runner-up behind a subsequent winner on his chasing debut at Sedgefield and then built on that promise to get off the mark over fences in a three-and-a-quarter mile handicap at Doncaster last month. Fierce Warrior impressed with how he went through that contest, jumping soundly in the main and travelling smoothly at the head of affairs, and he picked up well when challenged up the run-in to get the verdict by three-quarters of a length. That form is working out nicely as the runner-up and the third both won next time out, so a 6 lb rise in the weights may not be enough to stop the progressive Fierce Warrior who still has the Timeform 'small p' to highlight the likelihood of further improvement.

Read: John Ingles on the rise of Thistle Ask

Well-bred Golden Point open to further improvement over fences

Golden Point also showed only fair form over hurdles but she too looks likely to achieve a higher level of form over fences following an encouraging start as a chaser. She was only fifth on her chasing debut over just shy of three miles at Kelso in October but evidently benefited from that reappearance run as she showed much-improved form to score over the same course and distance last month. A particularly notable aspect of the performance was Golden Point's jumping which was described as 'superb' by Timeform's reporter who also awarded the Large J in-running symbol to highlight her excellent round. That she looks set to make into a better chaser than hurdler shouldn't be a surprise given she's out of a sister to dual Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Al Boum Photo, and that stamina in her pedigree also bodes well for her prospects stepping up to three and a quarter miles (12:19) at Kelso. She's the only one of the six runners with the Timeform 'small p' to highlight that improvement is anticipated.

Read: Phil Turner on a dramatic King George

Haggas bidding to enhance Newcastle record

William Haggas is operating at a 27% strike rate at Newcastle since the start of 2020, enjoying 53 winners from 196 runners, and he sends two horses on the long journey from his Newmarket yard to the North East for Monday's meeting. He has newcomer Extremely Zain in the six-furlong novice (15:45) and handicap debutant Henriette Ronner who heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for the seven-furlong nursery (16:15). Henriette Ronner failed to make a telling impact in maidens, reaching the frame only once in three starts, but she did show progressive form on Timeform's ratings which offers encouragement that there could still be a bit more to come in handicaps. Henriette Ronner was four lengths in advance of subsequent winner Thestral when fourth over course and distance last month, and it's possible an opening BHA handicap mark of only 62 could underestimate her.