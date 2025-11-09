Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

John Ingles provides an overview of the key things to note on Monday.

Exciting hurdles debutant for Skeltons at Carlisle

Dan and Harry Skelton struck at Carlisle’s last meeting just eight days ago and the stable has been in top form since, notching another eight winners in the meantime. The pair now return to Carlisle with good prospects of winning both divisions of the maiden hurdle at the start of the card at the very least. Winning pointer Real Quartz looks a likely type on his Rules debut in division two, but all eyes will be on the hugely exciting Mydaddypaddy in the first division (12:15). Atlantic Lad has already shown fair form over hurdles and Olly Murphy’s Harbour Island won both his starts in bumpers, but it will be disappointing if Mydaddypaddy doesn’t deliver on his first start over hurdles. He looked something out of the ordinary when making a successful debut in a bumper at Huntingdon in March in striking fashion. Steadied at the start by Harry Skelton and travelling strongly in rear, Mydaddypaddy made a sweeping move past the entire field to lead entering the straight and sustained his progress to quicken clear for an impressive eleven-length win. That marks him out as one of the most exciting bumper horses to go hurdling this season and he’ll be hard to beat with a clean round of jumping.

Stratford run points to The Widdow Maker in veterans’ chase

Joe Tizzard was another trainer successful at Carlisle last Sunday and will be hoping for a repeat on Monday with his sole runner making the long journey from Dorset. Tizzard has the ‘Hot Trainer’ flag, with a double closer to home at Wincanton on Saturday further evidence of the stable’s good form, and The Widdow Maker has leading claims in the veterans’ handicap chase (13:15). The eleven-year-old returned from a lengthy absence last season and got back to winning ways in a similar event at Exeter in March. While he fared less well in the Final of the Middle Distance Veterans’ Series at Haydock, he did make an encouraging return to action at Stratford last month, earning the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag. Challenging at the last, The Widdow Maker only lost second close home, finishing third to a rival five years his junior in Be Aware who looks a useful novice. That run suggests The Widdow Maker will be competitive back against more exposed fellow veterans off his current mark and he heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings here.

She Is For Me Boys one to note for in-form yard

Another ‘Hot Trainer’ at present is Jamie Snowden, successful in Saturday’s Grand Sefton at Aintree with Colonel Harry who was the stable’s fifth winner from its first ten runners this month. That bodes well for the chances of She Is For Me Boys in the mares’ handicap chase at Kempton (15:05). This will be She Is For Me Boys’ first run over fences and the former Irish point winner is making a quick switch to the larger obstacles after just three runs over hurdles. After finishing second on her Rules debut at Plumpton in April, She Is For Me Boys progressed to win both her novices at Fontwell in the early months of the current season. She was helped by a couple of late fallers on the first occasion but didn’t need any luck on her side when following up under a penalty in June when running out a clear-cut winner. Last year’s winner Ilovethenightlife is in the field again and the one she has to beat, but She Is For Me Boys is in receipt of plenty of weight from that rival and looks the type to take well to fences.