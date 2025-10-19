Menu icon
Sporting Life
Check out the new Timeform Daily View

Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

By Andrew Asquith
Horse Racing
Sun October 19, 2025 · 2h ago

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Monday.

Shayem’s form stacks up

The British Stallion Studs EBF Silver Tankard Stakes (15:03) at Pontefract looks an excellent opportunity for Shayem to continue his progression.

He looked a good prospect when making a winning debut at Haydock in August, prevailing only by a neck, but it was only greenness that prevented him from winning by further.

Shayem never looked like winning when third in a listed event back at the same course next time, but that was won by subsequent Royal Lodge winner Bow Echo, who looks highly promising, while the runner-up also has plenty of potential.

He was the pick on form when quickly resuming winning ways at Epsom last time, comfortably getting the better of the well-touted runner-up, and with further improvement to come, he’s strongly fancied to record another win.

Timeform Horses To Follow
Timeform Horses To Follow is out now!

A good opportunity for Sophia’s Starlight

Sophia’s Starlight came good around this time last year, winning back-to-back handicaps in September and October, including last year’s renewal of the British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies’ Handicap (15:33).

She hasn’t been in fantastic form so far this season, but as a result, she is now 3lb below the mark she won this race 12 months ago, and there was some promise in her recent run at Ripon.

That was her best effort of the year in a race which featured two of the last three winners of the Great St Wilfrid, and with Grant Tuer in form, she ought to be a force to be reckoned with from this sort of mark.

King’s Crown on a workable mark

King’s Crown is yet to win at Pontefract, but he does have the Horses For Courses Flag, as a result of the form he’s shown at the track, and he looks interesting in the William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap (17:08).

He’s a four-time winner this year, and he has excuses for some of his recent runs, but signalled he is still in good form when third at Newcastle 11 days ago.

That was a decent race for the grade, and King’s Crown was doing his best work at the finish in a race which wasn’t so strongly run. He wasn’t beaten far in second on his last run over this course and distance, the stiff finish suiting him well, and he remains on a mark he’s capable of winning from having fared well with the draw.

