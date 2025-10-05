Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Monday.
Three points of interest
Opening mark looks lenient for Flash of Fire
There are only three runners set to go to post for the Join Moulton Racing Club Nursery Handicap (14:20) at Yarmouth, but all of them have a chance on the form book, though Flash of Fire is potentially very well treated making her handicap debut.
She has an attractive pedigree, her dam out of Cheveley Park winner Lightening Pearl, who is also a sister to high-class Japanese winner Satono Crown, and she landed the odds in good style on debut at Doncaster in July.
That form has worked out well, and she left the impression there’s even more to come in an interesting fillies’ event at Kempton three weeks ago. That was her first run after a couple of months off and it didn’t get to the bottom of her, given a considerate ride and shaping like a horse who is ready for this step up to a mile.
On her debut form, an opening mark of 80 shouldn’t be insurmountable, and she is very much a filly to keep on the right side.
Irish Nectar ready to win again
The Leslie Burton (Fisher) Handicap (15:43) at Pontefract looks a fair race for the grade, but Irish Nectar can prove that his recent form figures aren’t a true reflection of what kind of form he’s in.
He goes particularly in testing conditions and shaped better than the bare result in the Bronze Cup at Ayr last time, making up plenty of ground and doing especially well to finish second best in his group.
From his position, he had a hopeless task – he was given the Horse In Focus Flag as a result – but the handicapper has still dropped him 1lb for that effort, which leaves him 3lb below his last winning mark and, from a good draw, he ought to be very competitive.
Conditions are right for Tiriac
Tiriac has a wide draw to contend with, but the ground has come in his favour, and he has the credentials to run a big race in the Pertemps Supports Autism In Racing Handicap (17:25) at Pontefract.
He hasn’t won since May last year, but shaped well when hitting the frame over five furlongs at Beverley last time, boxed in most of the last two furlongs and unlucky not to go close.
That was a good effort from Tiriac back at the minimum trip, and it’s only a matter of time before he gets his head back in front, now 7lb below his last winning mark. This looks a good opening with the ground to his liking.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.