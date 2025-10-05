Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Monday.

Three points of interest

Opening mark looks lenient for Flash of Fire There are only three runners set to go to post for the Join Moulton Racing Club Nursery Handicap (14:20) at Yarmouth, but all of them have a chance on the form book, though Flash of Fire is potentially very well treated making her handicap debut. She has an attractive pedigree, her dam out of Cheveley Park winner Lightening Pearl, who is also a sister to high-class Japanese winner Satono Crown, and she landed the odds in good style on debut at Doncaster in July. That form has worked out well, and she left the impression there’s even more to come in an interesting fillies’ event at Kempton three weeks ago. That was her first run after a couple of months off and it didn’t get to the bottom of her, given a considerate ride and shaping like a horse who is ready for this step up to a mile. On her debut form, an opening mark of 80 shouldn’t be insurmountable, and she is very much a filly to keep on the right side.