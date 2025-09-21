Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Monday.

Three points of interest

‘Horse In Focus’ Pull The Rug one to follow There doesn’t appear to be much depth to the In Memory Of Jessica Gamble Fillies’ Nursery Handicap (15:18) at Leicester and it looks a very good opportunity for Pull The Rug to open her account. She shaped much better than the bare result on her debut and has shown improved form since, catching the eye somewhat on her handicap debut over five furlongs at Wolverhampton recently.

That race wasn’t particularly strongly run, and the winner made all of the running, so Pull The Rug can be marked up a little given she was given a more patient ride than the two who finished in front of her. She also shaped as though she will appreciate this return to six furlongs, doing all of her best work at the finish. Slightly easier ground is an unknown, but there's no doubt she’s handicapped to play a part, and is one to keep on the right side.

Kode Secret can show benefit of recent run Kode Secret won back-to-back handicaps over seven furlongs last season and looks ready to run a big race in the Hampton By Hilton Hamilton Park Confined Handicap (17:15). He wasn't at his best on his first three starts back this season, but as a result has started to lower in the weights, and he signalled he’s ready to win again following his third-placed effort over this trip at Leicester last time.

That was his first run for four months, and he was beaten only by a match-fit, thriving pair, shaping like a horse who will come on a fair bit for the outing. Indeed, Kode Secret was given the ‘Horse In Focus Flag’ as a result, staying on at just the once pace in the closing stages after going with plenty of verve. Admittedly, all of his best, and winning form, is over seven furlongs, but with that outing under his belt, and at a stiff track like Hamilton, in soft ground, sticking to this trip shouldn’t be an issue. Kode Secret is now 2lb below his last winning mark so he’s been given a chance by the handicapper.

Penelope Valentine will appreciate return of headgear The Download The Raceday Ready App Handicap (18:30) at Wolverhampton doesn’t look that competitive and Penelope Valentine is taken to build on her first start for James Owen at Lingfield a fortnight ago.

Her sole win came over seven furlongs at Kempton when trained by Alice Haynes, but she is now 4lb below that mark, and she shaped like a horse who is on a good mark starting out for this yard. Penelope Valentine went without her usual cheekpieces on that occasion, a little uneasy in the betting and not having the same turn of foot as the principals in the closing stages. With that in mind, this return to seven furlongs should be right up her street, while the addition of a first-time visor should also sharpen her up, too. Penelope Valentine has joined a yard that has an excellent record of rejuvenating new recruits and she’s on a mark she’s capable of winning from.