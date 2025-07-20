Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Monday.

Three points of interest

Note Haggas runner at Ayr William Haggas doesn’t have many runners at Ayr, but when he does, you have to stand up and take notice. Since 2023, he has had four winners from just six runners, while his overall strike rate at the track is 32%. Therefore, the attractive, and well-bred Almeraq, looks very interesting in the Fergie Myra Happel Ayr Gold Cup Trial Handicap (15:30).

He bumped into a useful sort on his debut at Newbury last season, and built on that experience as expected when opening his account at Yarmouth next time, handling soft ground well to beat a next-time-out winner with ease. Almeraq was a short price for his return at the same track last month and, while he was unable to land cramped odds, it came on much quicker ground, and he was attempting to give weight away to another promising three-year-old. The forecast rain should be in his favour and an opening mark of 90 could well underestimate him on handicap debut, especially considering he’s open to further improvement.

Sectional horse Princess Rascal looks well treated Oliver Cole made the perfect start when saddling a winner with his first runner since taking out a sole licence the other day and he has a very good chance of making it two from two with Princess Rascal in the British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies’ Handicap (19:40) at Windsor.

She finished last of six on her debut in a valuable novice at Ascot which often produces some useful types, but she was only beaten two lengths, and she built on that promise when opening her account at Salisbury in May. There is plenty of stamina in her pedigree and she relished the step up to a mile and a quarter, though she managed to win without looking anywhere near the finished article. Princess Rascal was off the bridle long before the eventual runner-up, but she picked up very well when eventually straightened out, and she hit the line in the manner of a filly who has much more to offer. That performance can also be marked up further when taking sectionals into account – she was given the Sectional Flag – and, likely to have learnt plenty for that outing, she looks one to keep on the right side now sent handicapping from a mark of 77, sure to have more progress in her and she’s totally unexposed at middle distances.

Horse In Focus Joycean Way can cash in on attractive mark Joycean Way showed fairly useful form in three starts for Roger Varian last season, and his latest run at Yarmouth suggests he’s down to a mark he can exploit, so he has to be high on the list in the O’Gorman Brothers Centenary Handicap (20:40) at Windsor.

He started out for this yard from a mark of 74, but after several disappointing efforts, he had fallen down to 57, and showed his first notable form for these connections 18 days ago. Joycean Way was shorter in the betting with Ryan Moore on board for the first time and he was arguably unlucky not to win, first home in the far-side group in a race where those drawn high dominated, faring much the best of the low numbers. He was also denied a run two furlongs out and forced to switch to the outer flank, halting his momentum, but staying on well to be beaten three quarters of a length. Joycean Way was given the Horse In Focus Flag as a result, highlighting him as a horse to follow, and he looks ready to go one place better from just 1lb higher.