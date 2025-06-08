Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Monday.

Three points of interest

Thriving Time Patrol one to keep on side Tony Carroll is the leading trainer at Brighton by a long chalk over the last five seasons, and he has already had nine winners at the track this year, operating at a 23% strike rate, and he holds a strong hand in the Get Raceday Ready Handicap (16:32).

Of his three runners, strong preference is for Time Patrol, who arrives on a roll, having won five of his last seven starts. The last three of those have come at Brighton, the latest over this course and distance 10 days ago. He found the return to seven furlongs no problem at all, producing a career-best effort to extend his run of good form, making good headway over a furlong out and staying on to lead in the final 100 yards, having something in hand at the line. Time Patrol is now 4lb higher in the weights, but his come-from-behind run style will continue to make it hard for the handicapper to catch up with him, and he seems sure to launch another bold bid in pursuit of a course four-timer.

Midgely has a stranglehold on Pontefract handicap Paul Midgely has won the Pontefract Races Chairman’s Challenge Apprentice Handicap (17:15) seven times since 2010, and remarkably the last six renewals, so his sole runner in this year’s edition, Hover On The Wind, must command serious consideration.

He joined these connections earlier this year for 18,000 guineas and he made his third start for the yard a winning one over five furlongs at Beverley last month. He recaptured his best form on that occasion refitted with cheekpieces, breaking well from an ideal draw and making most of the running, displaying a good attitude at the finish. The third that day has franked the form a couple times since and Hover On The Wind ran just as well in defeat when runner-up over this course and distance last month. That effort can be marked up, too, given he played a part in setting an overly strong pace, and he stuck to his task well once headed in the final furlong. There is a strong chance he’ll get an easier time of it on the front end in this field and he remains one to be interested in from the same mark.

Queen Of Steel is worth following Queen Of Steel kind of lost her way for Mark Usher, but she has been rejuvenated by Fergal O’Brien recently, and will remain of interest in the Tony Bethell Memorial Handicap (18:50) at Pontefract.

She attracted support on her stable debut in a handicap hurdle at Huntingdon in February, but didn’t really give her supporters much hope, and her rider was quite quick to accept the situation, not giving her a hard time but finishing well beaten. That run clearly had a positive effect as she showed improved form to win her next two starts in that sphere, comfortably winning at Ffos Las fitted with first-time cheekpieces at Ffos Las in March, and having no problem following up just seven days later from the same mark at Wetherby. Queen Of Steel confirmed herself on the up when completing a cross-code hat-trick returned to the Flat at Nottingham last month. She was again strong in the betting and proved her mark all wrong, given a positive ride and showcasing her stamina. She won by nine and a half lengths that day, so a subsequent 10lb rise is dignified, and there is a real possibility that she will get another easy lead in this field, at a track where prominent tactics are often seen to good effect.