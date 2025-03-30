Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Monday.

Three points of interest

An interesting trainer change

Ellerton was a near-useful performer on the Flat when trained in France and, while he is yet to reach such heights over hurdles, he does look of interest in the You Can’t Catch Me Novices’ Limited Handicap Hurdle (15:45) starting out for Joe Tizzard. He started life in this sphere with Syd Hosie, making his debut in a Grade 2 event at Cheltenham, and he has shown glimpses of promise in handicaps since, notably when hitting the frame at Wincanton two starts back when trained by Anthony Charlton. Since then Ellerton was below form upped to three miles at Taunton, the longer trip not really attributing to his below-par display, so it may be best to put a line through that effort. Ellerton has again moved yards, this time to Joe Tizzard, who happens to be in top form at present – he has the Hot Trainer Flag – and a change of scenery could well brighten up the five-year-old. On his Flat form, a mark of 94 shouldn’t be beyond him, and he’s been found a weak race on his return from a couple months off.

Timeform Horses To Follow

Horn Cape goes well at Newcastle

Horn Cape can boast an excellent record at Newcastle, with form figures of 11213, and he seems sure to go well again in the Driving Range At High Gosforth Park Handicap Hurdle (16:00). He won four times in total last season, the latest of those coming over two miles at this course, and he has seemingly been working his way back to full fitness in two starts since returning in December. Horn Cape showed the benefit of his reappearance when a good third back at this venue last month, seeming much sharper and travelling through his race like a horse who remains on a good mark. The manner in which he stayed on in the closing stages suggested he’s well worth another try at this longer trip, too.

Follow Nicholls at Wincanton

Paul Nicholls can boast an impressive strike rate of 29% at Wincanton during his training career and Maldini Milano is expected to bounce back to form in the Family Raceday Sunday 13th April Open National Hunt Flat (17:15). He made his debut in a very weak race at Exeter in April (started 11/4-on favourite) but made an excellent impression, overcoming inexperience but easily moving clear in the closing stages. The timefigure he recorded that day gives substance to the form, but he wasn’t in anywhere near the same form when contesting a Listed bumper at Newbury last month. That run was too bad to be true, not the only runner from the yard to perform in similar fashion on the day, weakening quickly around four furlongs from home and finishing tailed off. He’s been given some time to get over that since and he’s well worth another chance to confirm the promise of his debut success.