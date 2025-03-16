Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

Nic Doggett provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Monday.

Three points of interest

Hot Trainer flag key to Wolves opener

Amongst the different flags on the Timeform racecards, the Hot Trainer flag gives an obvious pointer to which horses need closer inspection when you might otherwise have paid less attention to their chance. One such example is in the Wolverhampton opener (4.27), a tricky handicap over the extended mile in which James Owen saddles Laser Focus and Enthused. Though out of luck at the Cheltenham Festival last week, Owen has enjoyed a tremendous season so far, recording a 24% strike-rate on the all-weather, and a Run To Form (RTF) figure of 66.32% - 15th out of all the trainers who have had runners. Jockey bookings on Monday would suggest that Laser Focus – who is in a first-time hood – is the lesser fancied of the pair, and Enthused makes more appeal, still at double-figure odds. A hurdling winner over two miles, he was always likely to find the seven-furlong trip too sharp when running here earlier this month but he still shaped okay without threatening to win. From a handicapping point of view, his last Flat win came off 82; he’s now 6 lb lower and the likely strong pace set by Urban Sprawl, Kingdom Of Time and Get Jiggy With It should suit this hold-up horse perfectly. Now stepped up to the extended mile, and cheekpieces fitted again (all seven wins for Owen have been in headgear), a much better performance is expected.

Owen runner hard to get away from at Southwell

Over at Southwell, Owen appears to have a more obvious chance of success with Escapologist in the Play At The Races Stableduel Novices' Hurdle (3.30). You sometimes find that novice races present exaggerated ratings claims for a horse due to a general lack of form, so it doesn’t always prove the wisest move to rely solely on weight-adjusted-ratings in these races, but Escapologist is 6 lb clear of his rivals with a ‘small p’ denoting that more improvement is expected. Considering that all six rivals have run at least twice over hurdles, that is fairly emphatic, and it is easily the biggest ratings discrepancy between the top-rated and next-best in any British race on Monday. Escapologist has looked a different proposition since joining Owen from Joe Ponting, winning at Fakenham (by half a length from Aviation) before finding that same rival just too strong back there a month later. The horses that finished either side of him have both been pulled up in the European Breeders' Fund Betfair 'National Hunt' Novices' Handicap Hurdle Final since, but both were out of their depth. This looks a lesser race, and with more improvement anticipated, Escapologist looks the one they all have to beat.

History repeating at Down Royal?