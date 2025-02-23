Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Monday.

Three points of interest

Morfee bidding to enhance good course record

Morfee was only fifth in the Sussex National at this venue a couple of weeks ago but he had won or finished runner-up on his four previous completed starts at Plumpton. Morfee was pulled up on his first outing at Plumpton three years ago but has since compiled a superb record at the venue. He won a novice handicap hurdle later that season and, after missing a campaign, ran well on both starts at the track last term. Morfee was denied by only a short head in a two-and-a-half-mile handicap chase and followed that up with a decisive victory when upped in trip to the same distance he'll tackle in the amateur jockeys' handicap chase (14:45) on Monday. He wasn't at his best in the Sussex National last time but it's easy enough to overlook that effort as he failed to settle when upped further in trip. Prior to that, Morfee had been a good second to the subsequent Sussex National winner, Invincible Nao, over this course and distance and his effectiveness at Plumpton is highlighted by Timeform's Horses For Courses Flag. Morfee is able to run off the same mark as when winning over course and distance last season and as when runner-up on his penultimate start, so he looks to have a good chance of enhancing his fine record at Plumpton.

Mulholland has been in fine form this season Neil Mulholland is well on course to register his highest tally of winners for a season since 2016/17 and the continued good form of the yard means he has Timeform's Hot Trainer Flag. Mulholland has registered 57 winners for the campaign at a strike rate of 17%, meaning only six more are required to make it his most prolific campaign since 2016/17. Mulholland, whose tally of winners has been bettered by only seven trainers in Britain this season, has a couple of strong chances at Plumpton on Monday, starting with Jongleur d'Etoiles who tops Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for the novice handicap hurdle (15:47).

Jongleur d'Etoiles has already contributed to his trainer's success, registering back-to-back handicap victories at Wincanton and Catterick, and he perhaps shouldn't be judged too harshly on his defeat at Southwell last time as he was possibly inconvenienced by sticking to the unfavoured inside. Mulholland probably has an even stronger chance in the concluding mares' handicap hurdle (16:52) - though it's likely to be reflected in the odds on offer - with Lyle View who is also top rated and has Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag following a comprehensive victory on the same Southwell card. Lyle View was well backed at Southwell and justified that support in the style of one who could rack up a sequence now she's up and running. She represents the same connections as Double Powerful, one of the big success stories of the season who won his first four starts of the campaign to extend his winning sequence to six.

Ecclesiastical back on last winning mark

Ecclesiastical faded into sixth of eight on his return from a nine-week break in a five-furlong at Wolverhampton a couple of weeks ago, but he shaped better than that result would suggest and was awarded Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag to mark him out as one likely to be of interest next time. Ecclesiastical still looked to be going well at the head of affairs as they turned into the straight but he had raced keenly, helping to force a good gallop, and faded in the style of one likely to be better for the run. The handicapper has since eased Ecclesiastical 2 lb so he is now back to the mark he defied over the same course and distance in September. A draw in stall 1 in the five-furlong handicap (17:30) at Wolverhampton on Monday looks a positive for a horse with Ecclesiastical's forward-going style.