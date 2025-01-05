Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Monday.

Losing sequences to be snapped? Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag, which is awarded by reporters to horses who shaped as if they're likely to be of interest next time, points to a couple of lengthy losing runs possibly coming to an end at Wolverhampton on Monday. It has been 12 starts since LEQUINTO last won in June 2023 but he's fallen a long way in the weights and left the impression that he's finally capable of taking advantage of his much-reduced mark when third at Lingfield last time. He was beaten two and three-quarter lengths but looked unlucky not to finish closer as he was further back than ideal in a steadily-run race and was also short of room over a furlong out before finishing off powerfully. He drops in grade in this six-furlong handicap (17:00) and is clearly potentially well treated given he's 15 lb below his last winning mark. In the five-furlong handicap (19:30), GUSTAV GRAVES also has the Horse In Focus Flag after taking a step back in the direction at Newcastle on Thursday. He was only fifth of seven but was beaten less than a length and three-quarters after keeping on in encouraging fashion inside the final furlong. He runs off the same mark here which is 14 lb below the BHA rating he defied at Newcastle in March when registering his fifth win of that all-weather campaign. Four of those wins came over this course and distance.

Gemma Tutty's stable in flying form Gemma Tutty enjoyed an across-the-card double at Newcastle and Wolverhampton with her final couple of runners before the short Christmas break and she has continued to fire in the winners since racing resumed. Tutty has had four winners from eight runners since Christmas, with good value 7 lb apprentice Warren Fentiman winning on both rides for the yard. They team up again on Monday with ENOLA GREY who holds strong claims in the extended mile fillies' handicap (17:30). Enola Grey had been running consistently well without managing to win during this all-weather campaign but she took a slight step forward to register a deserved success in a seven-furlong handicap here a couple of weeks ago, doing well to prevail by three-quarters of a length under 5 lb apprentice Ethan Jones having been held up last in a race run at a steady gallop. That turn of foot she produced earned her Timeform's Sectional Timing Flag, highlighting that her effort can be marked up, and the good form of the yard, represented by the Hot Trainer Flag, is also in her favour. She should launch a bold bid following a 2 lb rise in the weights which is negated by the promising Fentiman's claim.

Destiny Is All bidding to enhance excellent course record DESTINY IS ALL has struggled for consistency since making a winning return at Kelso last season, but it would be tough to knock his performances at Ayr. Destiny Is All was a creditable third in a handicap chase on his only outing at Ayr last season and he made a winning reappearance at the track in October. That took his overall record at the course to three wins and five placed efforts from eight completed starts - and he was looking the likely winner on the one occasion he fell. Destiny Is All was beaten a long way when last of five finishers at Newcastle in November but the return to this venue is a positive and it would be little surprise to see a better effort given his record around here (he has Timeform's Horses For Courses Flag to highlight his effectiveness). Timeform's in-play symbols also raise the prospect of a potentially soft lead in this three-mile handicap (14:00) based on the usual running style of his opponents.