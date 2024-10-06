Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith of Timeform provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Monday.

Three points of interest

Starlit Spice was a big eyecatcher on debut

Starlit Spice cost 180,000 guineas as a foal and has a good middle-distance pedigree, very much the type to flourish next season, so it was very encouraging to see her shape so well on her debut over seven furlongs at Leicester last month. That race was won by an above-average filly and Starlit Spice was a massive eyecatcher in behind, dropped out early but travelling fluently and making good late headway in the closing stages under considerate handling. She pulled clear of the third, who has progressed well since, and Starlit Spice looks a certain improver with that initial experience under her belt – she was awarded the ‘Timeform Large P’ after that effort, denoting that she’s open to significant improvement. Starlit Spice also carries the Horse In Focus Flag, signifying that she’s a horse to keep on the right side, and she judged by her pedigree and the way she shaped at Leicester, she will relish this step up to a mile. She has much the best form on offer in this novice event at Yarmouth (14:15) in this field and looks a very big player.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Note rare Appleby runner at Pontefract

Charlie Appleby doesn’t have many runners at Pontefract, in fact, he’s only had seven in the last six years, but both horses he sent to Yorkshire this season have won, so that means Double Meaning is well worth a second look in the mile and a quarter novice stakes (14:27). Appleby’s overall record at Pontefract is also excellent, operating at a 38% strike rate, while that percentage jumps up to 50% when James Doyle is doing the steering at this track. Double Meaning was gelded prior to making his debut at Newmarket in August, and he was the second string on jockey bookings, but he finished in front of his better fancied stablemate despite being held back by inexperience. He was beaten a long way, but he seems sure to sharpen up for that initial experience, and based on his pedigree, he will relish this step up in trip, which will bring stamina very much into play for these juveniles, especially in likely conditions and at this stiff track. Double Meaning’s dam is related to high-class Jakkalberry, who stayed two miles, among other stamina influences, and Appleby could hardly be in better form at present (he tops Timeform’s trainer form chart).

Walsingham looks well treated for handicap debut

Walsingham is yet to win a race, but he had some strong form in Ireland when trained by Dermot Weld last year, hitting the frame in several maidens which have worked out well, and he looks very interesting on his belated handicap debut at Pontefract (16:12). He has since been picked up by shrewd connections for 50,000 guineas and he made an encouraging enough start in a seven-furlong minor event at Redcar 12 days ago, leaving the impression he’d come on a fair bit for the outing. That was his first start for 13 months, and that showed in the closing stages, having nothing left to give but he was also looked after by his jockey. That run seems sure to have brought him forward and he is potentially very well treated now entering handicaps based on his Irish form – he is 6lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings. Walsingham also represents a yard that do incredibly well with new recruits and the return to a mile will also be in his favour, while he is proven in testing conditions, so there is plenty to like about his chance.

Tip of the Day Sofia The First – 13:40 Yarmouth Flags: Jockey Uplift, Top Rated

SOFIA THE FIRST wasn’t fancied in the betting and was in need of the experience on her debut at Goodwood, but she showed more at Salisbury on her next start, and continued the theme of run-to-run progression when opening her account on the all-weather at Lingfield last month. She still looked a little rough around the edges on that occasion, but confirmed the promise of her previous run, taking a keen hold out wide and having to come even wider still entering the straight, finding plenty once she found her stride in the straight to narrowly prevail. Sofia The First left the impression she’d be well suited by a mile that day, and an opening mark of 72 seems fair, so she’s a strong fancy to follow up with Oisin Murphy taking over in the saddle for the first time.