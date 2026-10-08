Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

Timeform provide an overview of the key things to note on Friday.

14:25, Newmarket – Flora of Bermuda the one to beat Flora of Bermuda is a most likeable type, who has proven herself at seven furlongs this season, and the Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards Challenge Stakes (14:25) looks another good opportunity for her.

She goes well at York and, while it didn’t happen for her in the City of York Stakes at the Ebor meeting, she added to her excellent record outside Group 1 company when a very good runner-up in the Park Stakes at Doncaster last month. Flora of Bermuda was beaten only by More Thunder, who has gone close in Group 1 company this season, and the switch to this more speed-favouring track over this trip should only see her in a better light. She is 2lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and this looks a good opportunity.

14:57, Newmarket – Rogue Passion the value call Musical Times is rightly a short-priced favourite for the bet365 Fillies’ Mile (14:57) following her rout in the May Hill Stales at Doncaster and she looks a high-class filly in the making.

However, in form terms, Rogue Passion has a strong argument of coming out on top. She has progressed markedly on her last two starts, opening her account at Carlisle in August, before following up in the Prix d’Aumale at Longchamp last month. That form received a huge boost when the runner-up, Amusingly, went on to win the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardère on Arc weekend against the boys in impressive fashion. The fourth, Data, also finished runner-up in the Prix Marcel Boussac to bolster the form further, and Rogue Passion remains open to further improvement. She looks a viable opponent to the short-priced favourite.

16:45, Doncaster – Silver Lake can continue her progress Silver Lake has proved a revelation since entering handicaps and moving up in trip to middle distances, winning her last four starts, all at big festivals, and she is expected to fare just as well moving up in grade in the Newmarket Pony Academy Pride Stakes (16:45).

Her latest success at Doncaster’s St Leger meeting was her best yet, recording another clear career-best effort, and advertising herself as one who is well on her way to pattern company. That was over a mile and a half, but her previous three wins all came at around this trip and, physically, she’s a filly who will continue to improve. This step into Group 3 company will ask more of her, but she’s more than capable of handling herself at this level, and she has the most appealing profile in this field.