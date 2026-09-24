Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

Timeform provide an overview of the key things to note on Friday.

Spirited Gesture can follow in footsteps of Commissioning Spirited Gesture has a superb pedigree and she looked well above average when making a winning debut on the July Course in the same race as her ex stablemate Commissioning did in 2022 before going on to win the Betway Rockfel Stakes (14:25).

She overcame considerable signs of greenness in the process, edging to her left when asked for her effort but also impressive as she went clear, and it was no surprise to see her quoted for the 1000 Guineas afterwards. Spirited Gesture had no problem defying a penalty at Newcastle last time, not needing to improve as such, but still looking a potentially smart filly nonetheless. She sets a healthy standard on Timeform ratings in this field – she’s at least 6lb clear – and the ‘small p’ attached to her rating signals she’s open to further improvement. Spirited Gesture is more than worth her place in this line-up and should prove hard to beat.

An excellent opportunity for Talk of New York Charlie Appleby has an excellent record on the Rowley Mile, particularly in September (30%), but surprisingly, he has never won the Betway Joel Stakes (15:00). However, Talk of New York gives him an excellent chance of recording his first win in this Group 2 event. He took his form up a notch when winning over seven furlongs at this course in April and he looked something out of the ordinary when following up in a Listed event at Sandown next time.

The winning margin that day was five and a half lengths, confirming himself on a very sharp upward curve with a very smart performance, looming up and displaying a striking turn of foot to go readily clear. He still showed signs of inexperience when third to Bow Echo and Gstaad in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot next time, hampered early which lit him up and he did well to finish as close as he did. Admittedly, he failed to land the odds in a Group 3 at Glorious Goodwood last time, but he struggled on the idiosyncratic track, not giving his rider maximum assistance and conceding first run as a result. There remains an even bigger performance in him and this looks an excellent opportunity for him to resume winning ways.

Thriving Kokbastau can progress further up in class Kokbastau is improving in leaps and bounds this year, and he should have no problem moving up in grade in the Listed Betway Godolphin Stakes (15:35).