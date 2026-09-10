Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

Timeform provide an overview of the key things to note on Friday.

Queenstown up for the Cup

It’s fair to say it’s not a vintage renewal of the Group 2 Betfred Howard Wright Doncaster Cup Stakes (15:00) but this does look a good opportunity for Aidan O’Brien’s Queenstown. He’s Timeform top-rated on the back of a very pleasing comeback win at the Curragh on August 22, proving at least as good as ever for all that he was seen to maximum effect with an all-the-way win from the front end. There’s every chance he could get the run of things out in front again under Ryan Moore on Friday looking at the Timeform pace map, while he should also come on for his first run in 10 months, and doubts surround market rival Caballo De Mar. Below form on his last two starts, he also has to concede a 5lb penalty to Queenstown who can land O’Brien a first success in this race since Honolulu in 2008.

Between a Rock and a Large P

Sandown’s loss is Doncaster’s gain as far as Rock Montreal is concerned ahead of the Listed Betfred Flying Scotsman Stakes (13:15) over seven furlongs. Roger Varian’s Blue Point colt was a non-runner in the Solario Stakes due to the softening ground but he rolls into Town Moor with a Large P attached to his Timeform rating of 101 after quickening very nicely on debut at Yarmouth. A 1,000,000 guineas yearling, he caught the eye on the clock on that first start and it’s no wonder he’s been thrown into Group 2 company on just his second outing. Varian’s patience can be well rewarded here at a track and a meeting he has an excellent record at, and he might be a nice price as well given he’s racing in the second colours of Godolphin.

Go with the human story in Legends race