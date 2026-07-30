Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

John Ingles provides an overview of the key things to note on Friday.

Beagle best of the ‘Bays’ in Golden Mile

There are three ‘Bays’ in the big handicap of the day at Goodwood on Friday, the Coral Golden Mile (15:00), with Cerulean Bay jointly heading the weights and Bunyola Bay being the only three-year-old in the field, but the one who makes most appeal is ‘Horse In Focus’ Beagle Bay for ‘Hot Trainer’ Ralph Beckett. Raced only once prior to this season, the four-year-old has made rapid strides this term, winning three of his four starts. Successful on his return from a lengthy absence in a novice at Chelmsford in the spring, he has since progressed well in handicaps, winning by four lengths at Yarmouth over seven furlongs again in May and then having no trouble following up from a 9 lb higher mark in a competitive contest over a mile at Sandown. Never far away and travelling well, Beagle Bay edged ahead a furlong out and asserted in the closing stages to win with a bit in hand by half a length from another unexposed four-year-old Raammee. The runner-up has franked that form since by winning the John Smith’s Cup at York, and there’s almost certainly more to come from Beagle Bay too off a 5 lb higher mark. A low draw is generally an advantage in this race, and in that respect, Beagle Bay in stall 1 looks much better off than fellow ‘Horse In Focus’ Scoville who shaped better than the bare result in the Hunt Cup.

Night Raider can defy a penalty

There’s not much to choose between most of the leading sprinters and the King George Stakes (15:35) looks wide open, with the top seven in the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings covered by just 3 lb. Plenty of them are old rivals too, and no fewer than eight of these ran in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot. The one who fared best that day was Jakajaro in fifth and this confirmed front-runner, who has since finished third in the Sapphire Stakes at the Curragh, needs respecting as this track could bring out the best in him. But the draw was a big factor at Royal Ascot, and among those inconvenienced by being on the ‘wrong’ side of the track was Night Raider who was only tenth overall but emerged best of those who raced in the centre, showing plenty of early pace. Unlike most of the King Charles III field, he hasn’t run again since, and despite having a 3 lb penalty to carry here, heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings. Night Raider started off over longer trips and even ran in the 2000 Guineas, but Karl Burke dropped him back to sprints, though without success in some of the top races last season. However, he was gelded over the winter and returned with some improved efforts in May, winning the Palace House Stakes from the re-opposing Rumstar and then overcoming a tardy start to follow up in the Temple Stakes at Haydock from the previous season’s King Charles III winner American Affair, another of his rivals here, with Jakajaro back in fourth. He may well be good enough to defy his penalty and win again. Vicar Street can open account over fences

Galway’s Friday card is mostly a Flat affair but there are a couple of races over fences as well and ‘Hot Trainer’ Willie Mullins has the top two in the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, Ocastle des Mottes and Vicar Street, in the beginners chase (17:30). The latter has much the more interesting profile of the two and a pedigree of note too, being the result of one of the rare matings between Galileo and a top jumper. His dam is Vroum Vroum Mag who was a smart and prolific winner over both hurdles and fences for the Mullins team, her wins including the Mares’ Hurdle at Cheltenham and the Punchestown Champion Hurdle. Vroum Vroum Mag raced in the Ricci colours, but Vicar Street carries the McManus silks in joint ownership with Sue Magnier and is therefore ridden for the first time by Harry Cobden in his new role as first jockey to McManus. Cobden and Mullins have already teamed up successfully at Galway earlier this week with the McManus winner Venusienne. The lightly-raced Vicar Street won over hurdles at Roscommon last summer, but Mullins has quickly switched him to fences and he shaped better than the bare result on his chasing debut at Punchestown in June. The combination of early exuberance, some minor errors and being left in front a long way out meant he had nothing in reserve when tackled by a pair of stronger stayers, but he earned the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag in finishing third behind Quantum Quest and with improvement to come looks the one to beat over this shorter trip.