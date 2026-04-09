Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

Nic Doggett provides an overview of the key things to note on Friday.

Following in the family footsteps

The William Hill Handicap Hurdle (13:45) has generally been won by lightly-weighted, race-fit horses, with all but one of the last 12 winners carrying 11st 5lbs or less and 10 of those having run in the preceding 33 days. However, there are some well-respected class acts in this year’s renewal, notably the Timeform analyst verdict selection Favour And Fortune – who was third last year – and the Nicky Henderson-trained Joyeuse whose running-on third in the County Hurdle last month earned her the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag. She was back to her best in first-time cheekpieces when five lengths behind Wilful that day, despite meeting trouble early in the straight, and there are plenty of clues in both run-style and pedigree that this return to 2½m will suit. She was a running-on second to Wodhooh over this distance at Cheltenham on just her third British start and then looked undone by a pedestrian pace when sixth in that season’s Mares’ Hurdle. Her half-sister Kientzheim won over this trip at Musselburgh in November, while her dam’s Champion Hurdle-winning half-sister Epatante also won the 2022 Aintree Hurdle over this C&D for the same connections. Though clearly adaptable, Epatante was perhaps best known for her dominant performances on flat tracks, and this first trip to Liverpool could see Joyeuse produce her own career-best.

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Another Stroll in the park for Fergie and co?

Although last month’s Cheltenham Festival began positively in terms of the starts, the meeting soon descended into its usual shambles, so much so that the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) announced a full review into the starting procedures of races at the event. As a result, it’s worth treating some of the Cheltenham form with a degree of apprehension, and perhaps worth forgiving some seemingly below-par efforts from horses who may have been hampered before their race had even begun. One such horse is Regent’s Stroll, a Walk In The Park gelding who appears to live on his nerves and was done no favours by a false start in the Jack Richards Novices' Limited Handicap Chase, beginning out wide in last before being in a prominent position after half a mile. Ultimately, his third-placed finish behind the chucked-in winner Meetmebythesea and the re-opposing Gold Dancer was a fine effort. The Jack Richards (otherwise known as the Golden Miller) has provided four of the last 11 winners of the William Hill Mildmay Novices' Chase (14:20), including last year as Caldwell Potter – in a similar ownership combination to Regent’s Stroll - proved that he was much more than a handicapper when following up his six and a half-length Cheltenham win here three weeks later. Regent’s Stroll may not be quite in the same league, but this year’s renewal looks modest and last year’s Mersey Novices’ Hurdle runner-up is fancied to make all granted a smoother start.

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