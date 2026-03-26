Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

John Ingles provides an overview of the key things to note on Friday.

Lightly-raced Jupiter worth a chance at Wetherby

His form figures this season might not be too flattering, but Jupiter des Mottes looks worth chancing in the first of Wetherby’s three-mile handicap hurdles (16:20). This will be just his second start back with Nicky Richards having made a successful debut for the Cumbria yard in a bumper on this very card two years ago. He then went hurdling with Lucinda Russell last season and after again looking a good prospect when making a winning debut in that sphere at Newcastle, he came up against some useful rivals in his other two starts, finishing second to Crest of Fortune at Ayr and then sixth in a listed contest at Perth. Jupiter des Mottes didn’t have the speed to get involved over a shorter trip when taking on more useful types on his chasing debut at Carlisle in November and after a break of more than three months, was next seen back over hurdles for his former stable in a Pertemps Qualifier at Haydock last month. He shaped a lot better than being pulled up would suggest as he was only three or four lengths off the pace when badly hampered by a faller two out. Jupiter des Mottes earned the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag for that run, however, and with that race likely to have brought him on, he’s interesting here with his sights lowered.

Hat-trick beckons for Saytarr

Saytarr won twice on the all-weather last year for his former trainer Charlie Fellowes but has really sprouted wings since joining James Horton this year and looks hard to beat in his hat-trick bid at Newcastle (19:30). He now looks well bought by new connections for 20,000 guineas with his Timeform rating nudging into ‘useful’ territory. His successful debut for his new yard came over seven furlongs at Southwell in January when edging ahead late on for a half-length win over Mereside Diva. Saytarr followed up in much more convincing fashion back over a mile at the same track a month later from a 4 lb higher mark with just over two lengths to spare over Tribal Wisdom, earning himself the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag from that convincing success. Another 6lb rise in the weights doesn’t look at all harsh and puts him top of the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings so the hat-trick beckons.

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In-form Cargin Bhui the pick of the weights

With his come-from-behind racing style, Cargin Bhui is the sort who needs everything to drop right, but he has very much clicked of late for Lewis Edmunds who went close to completing a hat-trick on David & Nicola Barrons’ gelding in February. The partnership looks sure to go close again in the seven-furlong handicap at Newcastle (20:00) which has good money on offer for the grade. Cargin Bhui was ending quite a lengthy losing run when winning at Wolverhampton last month but promptly followed up from a 6lb higher mark at Southwell where he did well to come from the rear in a race run at just a modest pace. Both those wins came over six furlongs, but Cargin Bhui proved at least as good over an extra furlong back at Southwell last time, earning both the ‘Horse In Focus’ and ‘Sectional Timing’ flags, although he couldn’t quite complete the hat-trick. Waited with as usual, he ran on to be nearest at the finish, a neck behind another in-form rival, Goldmoyne, who has since gone on to complete a four-timer. Only a couple of pounds higher now, Cargin Bhui heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and looks capable of winning again.