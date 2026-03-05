Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

John Ingles provides an overview of the key things to note on Friday.

Genois well treated for first start in veterans company

J. P. McManus has plenty of good chances at Cheltenham next week but in the meantime he can win a race in the Middle Distance Series for veteran chasers at Exeter (15:40) with Genois, trained by Jonjo & A. J. O’Neill. Getting in off bottom weight, this will be the ten-year-old’s first start in veterans company. Beginning his career in Ireland with Enda Bolger, Genois struggled to win over fences, though he was placed twice over the cross-country course at Punchestown. But switched to his current stable early last season, he landed a gamble in a premier handicap chase at Wetherby and his BHA mark rose into the 130s. However, that had been reduced to 117 when he returned to Wetherby to win there again on Boxing Day, sweeping through from the rear to lead on the run-in and well on top at the finish. He confirmed that return to form back at Wetherby last time when a good second to Geryville, again looking a more assured jumper than he has been in the past. Genois continues to look well treated on his best form, heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings here with a ‘+’, indicating he may have more in hand still, and gets the vote to win again.

Molto Bene the class act back in a handicap

Molto Bene has been enjoying a fine season for Charlie Longsdon and she can get her head back in front returned to handicap company in the mares’ race (16:00) on Leicester’s all-chase card. A winner twice over hurdles, Molto Bene made an excellent start to her chasing career in the autumn by winning handicaps at Bangor (for novices) and Huntingdon (for mares), both times making all the running under regular partner Lilly Pinchin. But for her last couple of starts, Molto Bene has been stepped up to listed company for mares races, firstly over hurdles at Doncaster and then back over fences at Newbury. She ran well behind Lavida Adiva at Doncaster and then faced a stiff task against smart mare and Grand National hope Panic Attack at Newbury but gave another good account to finish second again. But back in a handicap here, giving weight to lesser rivals who all have something to prove at present, and heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, Molto Bene looks the class act.

Taunton winner Ted The Thief can follow up

Back at Exeter, Ted The Thief makes plenty of appeal for Robert Walford in the handicap chase over three miles (16:43), a race where solid chase form is in short supply. Ted The Thief didn’t show much in three starts over hurdles, but he has gone one place better in modest handicap company with each of his four starts since switching to fences in the autumn. After finding only the unexposed Bataillon too good at Taunton on his penultimate start, Ted The Thief turned the tables on that rival over the same course and distance in convincing fashion last month, earning the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag. A strong pace on soft ground blew the race apart, with half the field failing to complete and the first three finishing at wide intervals. Strong in the betting, Ted The Thief coped really well, having jumped soundly at the rear of the field. Leading three out, he was already in control when Bataillon made a mistake at the last and went on to win by 13 lengths. All in all, Ted The Thief, who heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, looks very much one to keep on the right side and he can win again.