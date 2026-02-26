Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

Andrew Asquth provides an overview of the key things to note on Friday.

Three points of interest

Henrythenate can complete a hat-trick Henrythenate has taken his form to new heights since joining Stuart Williams and looks the one to beat again in the BetMGM AWC 3 Year Old Trial Handicap (14:12) at Lingfield.

He was gelded and fitted with a tongue strap ahead of his stable debut, and proved a different proposition when winning a five-furlong handicap at this course last month, ridden much more patiently that previously and he really caught the eye with a potent turn of foot. Henrythenate defied an 8lb rise in similar fashion over the same course and distance a fortnight ago, again ridden from off the pace and his smart turn of foot proving the difference in the straight, readily moving clear in the final furlong. He is yet to race beyond five furlongs, but under his new riding style there’s no reason why he won’t stay this extra furlong, and another 8lb rise in the weights may not be enough to prevent him completing a hat-trick – he’s at least 4lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Writers from Timeform and Sporting Life discuss their Cheltenham favourites

King Ulanda can deservedly resume winning ways The Virgin Bet Handicap Hurdle (15:22) at Doncaster looks a good race for the grade, and one in which King Ulanda is expected to deservedly resume winning ways.

He proved better than ever when making a winning return at Carlisle in October, his first start since undergoing another breathing operation, and the way he sprinted clear at the finish marked him out as one to follow. King Ulanda was unable to follow up from the same mark at Worcester six days later, but he was unlucky to bump into an even better-handicapped rival that day, one who has since won again. He has run respectably from his revised mark twice since, again unfortunate to meet a thriving sort at Haydock last time, but he deserved extra credit for finishing as close as he did, the only one who raced in the second wave to make any inroads. King Ulanda was given the Horse In Focus Flag after that run, marking him out as a horse to be interested in, and he’s expected to go well once again from the same mark.

Nicholls has good record in Newbury novice Paul Nicholls has won three of the last five renewals of the BetVictor Watch Weekend Winners ‘National Hunt’ Novices’ Hurdle (15:35) at Newbury and Talk To The Man looks the one to beat in this year’s edition.

He was successful on his sole start in points and showed fairly useful form in bumpers without winning last season, but he is the type to make a much better jumper, and looked a cracking prospect when making a winning start in this sphere at Taunton earlier this month. Talk To The Man appreciated the step up in trip, lowering the colours of a race-fit, last-time-out winner in the style of one who has much more to offer, jumping fluently and well in command coming down to the last. He beat the runner-up convincingly, but that rival also pulled 58 lengths clear of the third, while the timefigure strongly supports the visual impression he created. Talk To The Man looks one to keep on the right side – he has the Horse In Focus Flag – and is strongly fancied to follow up under a penalty.