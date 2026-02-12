Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Friday.

Three points of interest

Milcree looks a promising novice chaser Myretown won the Every Horse, Every Race, At timeform.com Novices’ Handicap Chase (15:35) at Kelso 12 months ago, and he went on to land a gamble in the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival on his next start, so it’s a race of interest on a relatively quiet Thursday. The same yard is represented by the promising Moon Phases in this year’s renewal, but of bigger interest is the Nicky Richards-trained Milcree, who ironically races from the same mark as Myretown did when successful last season.

Milcree built on previous promise to open his account over hurdles at the third attempt last season, but he was always going to make up into a better chaser, and he got off the mark in good style at the first time of asking in this sphere at Ayr last month. He’d clearly endured some sort of setback having been off the track for 21 months, but he could hardly have made a better impression, looming up four from home and another measured leap at the third-last propelled him into the lead. Milcree readily asserted from there and was eased near the finish, value for more than the winning margin, and a subsequent 8lb rise looks fair given the third has franked to form since.

Harbour Light will be seen in a better light now handicapping The Dunraven Handicap Hurdle (16:20) doesn’t look the deepest race, and it may be worth taking a chance on Harbour Light to show improved form now making his handicap debut.

Admittedly, his form figures aren’t inspiring whatsoever, yet to finish better than seventh over hurdles, but he’s bred to need time and distance, and has run only at around two miles so far. He has seemingly been brought along with handicaps in mind, never a feature on his latest start in a maiden hurdle at Wincanton, but this step up to two and a half miles paired with a more prominent ride ought to see him in a much better light. On what he’s achieved so far, an opening mark of 93 is no gift, but the feeling is he’s capable of much better under the right circumstances, something which is highlighted by the ‘Timeform small p’ attached to his rating.

Delta Blues Belle hard to beat under a penalty Dan Skelton takes a strong team to Chepstow on Thursday and Delta Blues Belle looks well-in under a penalty in the Chepstow 9th August Centenary Raceday Handicap Hurdle (16:55).

She had shown just modest form over hurdles at around two miles, including on her handicap debut, but she’s from a good staying family, and proved a totally different proposition upped significantly in trip to three miles when getting off the mark at Huntingdon last week. Delta Blues Belle was much stronger in the betting than previously and proved herself to be way ahead of her mark, doing everything on the bridle under a very confident Harry Skelton, jumping into the lead at the last and passing the line hard held. Connections have wisely found an opportunity for her to run under a penalty – she’s due to be 3lb higher in future races – and she’ll be very hard to beat with further progress at this trip almost certain – she has the Horse In Focus Flag, highlighting her as one to keep on side.