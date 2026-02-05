Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Friday.

Three points of interest

Jacks Parrot can take advantage of drop in class Ground conditions are set to be testing at Bangor on Friday, and they will be in the favour of Jacks Parrot in the marathon Xenon Workplace North Wales National Handicap Chase (13:55).

He hasn’t won since April 2024, but he tends to go well in these long-distance handicaps, and he generally contests better races than this, too. Jacks Parrot has finished placed in the Tommy Whittle Handicap Chase at Haydock for the last two years, including on his latest start in December and, though he never really looked a threat to the winner, he stayed on well to take third in ground which was probably on the fast side for him. This step back up in trip is sure to suit this strong stayer and that paired with more testing ground should see Jacks Parrot prove too class for these from his current mark.

Hat-trick beckons for Poke The Bear Poke The Bear has shown improved form of late for Hayley Burton, winning three of his last five starts, all at Lingfield, and he remains one to be positive about in the Bet £10 Get £40 With BetMGM Handicap (15:17) at Wolverhampton.

He had plenty in hand when resuming winning ways over this trip at Lingfield two starts back – beat a next-time-out winner – and he proved better than ever when following up at the same course over a mile last week. To win in the manner he did that day highlights he’s right at the top of his game, very slowly away from the stalls, giving his rivals a head start, and he also wasn’t helped by being forced wide on the home turn. Poke The Bear then showed a nice turn of foot in the straight to breeze past his rivals and he was readily on top at the line. Connections have wisely turned him out under a 5lb penalty and he can continue to build a good rapport with Tyler Heard to complete a hat-trick.

More to come from Maximising The Kevin Philippart de Foy-trained Maximising came good on his second start in handicaps over this trip at Lingfield last month and he has the potential to follow up in the SBK Betting Podcast Handicap (20:00) at Newcastle.

He showed much improved form on his qualifying run when third in a one-sided maiden at Yarmouth in July and, while he didn’t improve further when making his handicap debut at Southwell in December, that was his first run for five months. Maximising showed the benefit of that outing at Lingfield three weeks ago, well suited by a strong pace and bursting through with a powerful run when switched over a furlong out having met some trouble just before. The way he shaped that day, along with his pedigree, suggest he’ll have no problem stepping up to a mile in time, but he still makes plenty of appeal kept at seven furlongs switched to a stiffer track. A straight seven furlongs will suit his run style, and Timeform’s pace map predicts a strong pace here, which will also be in his favour. A subsequent 6lb rise looks lenient and he is expected to take his form up another notch now.