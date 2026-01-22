Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

Who knows best?

It’s a relatively low-key Friday, perhaps underlined by there being just four Horses In Focus across the five meetings taking place in Britain and Ireland.

Intriguingly, just one of the four gets the nod from the Timeform verdict writers: He Knows Better in the 15:47 at Warwick.

I don’t know who the horse – owned by Isobel Webb and Julie Fowler - is named after, and I’m sure we can all think of someone we know that it would fit nicely, but the horse himself has started to look worth the owners’ patience after a stop/start career to date.

He ran in some excellent bumpers back in 2022/23 - including finishing runner-up to The Jukebox Man at Ffos Las – but, having broken his maiden tag over hurdles in May 2024, was then off the track for 574 days prior to his chasing bow at Haydock last month.

The Jet Away gelding would have gone close but for a late fall in that 2½m handicap won by Hitthehayson, then paid for a big move into contention when 4¾ lengths second of 12 to Impatient in a similar event at Huntingdon later in the month.

A brother to the point winner Transition Period, he seemed to improve for the longer trip there and remains open to improvement; he can strike a blow for followers of the Horses In Focus flag.