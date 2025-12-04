Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Friday.

Three points of interest

‘Timeform Large P’ horse Gentleman Toboot looks a nice prospect The JCB Fastrac British Stallion Studs EBF ‘National Hunt’ Novices’ Hurdle (12:48) at Exeter appeals as a race which will be worth following in the coming weeks, with several interesting types on show, but Gentleman Toboot looked above average on his hurdling debut and is taken to defy a penalty.

Successful on his sole start in points, he looked a good prospect when winning his second start in bumpers by 16 lengths at Fontwell, and was beaten by a nice type from the Dan Skelton yard when attempting to follow up in that sphere on his final start last season. Gentleman Toboot started favourite for his return and hurdling debut over two miles and five furlongs at Newton Abbot and he beat a next-time-out winner in style, sure to have won by a wider margin had he jumped better in the straight. He wasn’t subjected to a hard time on the run-in, but still asserted away from the runner-up, and now has the ‘Timeform Large P’ attached to his rating, denoting he’s open to significant improvement. Gentleman Toboot is a future chaser on looks, but should have the ability to defy a penalty in this sphere back down in trip before having his sights raised further.

Skelton has a good record at this meeting Dan Skelton had five winners at this two-day meeting at Sandown 12 months ago and he has again assembled a strong team for the Esher venue. He has some strong chances on Tuesday, but Northern Air shaped better than the bare result on her stable debut at Carlisle last month, and can build on that promise in the Best Odds On The Betfair Exchange Handicap Chase (13:10).

She showed fair form for Fergal O’Brien when opening her account over hurdles in an ordinary event at Taunton last season, but as a £105,000 purchase following her sole win in points, her future was always going to lie over fences. Northern Air started an uneasy favourite for her return, but showed plenty to work on, not always fluent at her fences, though she caught the eye with how well she travelled through the contest. She weakened heading to the last as if the run was needed on her first start beyond two miles, but she is sure to be fitter for that outing, and it is interesting that she’s quickly dropped back to the minimum trip, too. Skelton continues in excellent form and she can prove this mark a lenient one now. Teardrops well in under a penalty It has taken a while for Teardrops to come to hand, but he has shown improved form in handicaps recently, and should be hard to beat under a penalty in the Make The Move To Midnite Handicap (17:45) at Newcastle.

The fitting of a visor sharpened him up for his first two starts in handicaps, but it was blinkers which ultimately proved the oracle when bolting up over this course and distance last week, earning himself the Horse In Focus Flag, highlighting him as a horse of interest. He suddenly made his basement mark look a very lenient one, always travelling well and readily drawing clear when produced to lead over a furlong from home. That may not have been the strongest race, but the manner of his success suggests he can rate even higher than this mark now he’s up and running, so he’s one to keep on the right side in the short term.