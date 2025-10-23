Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

John Ingles provides an overview of the key things to note on Friday.

Best novice chase of season so far?

Cheltenham’s opening day of the season features what could be the best novice chase in Britain run so far this term with a field of seven for an intriguing contest over two miles (13:50). All bar one of the runners was successful last time out, including Paul Nicholls’ bold-jumping front runner Centara, though he looks one of the outsiders here despite having won five of his six starts in handicaps over the summer/autumn. Gavin Cromwell has won the last two editions of this race and is represented by Sligo winner Addragoole but pick of the four Irish raiders could be King of Kingsfield for Gordon Elliott. He was a pacemaker in the Champion Hurdle on his last visit to Cheltenham but has taken well to fences in Ireland over the summer and made it three out of four over the larger obstacles when winning a Grade 3 novice at Punchestown last time. But this can go to Dan Skelton’s Country Mile who looks sure to improve on his considerate chasing debut at Uttoxeter recently. He was the impressive winner of a novice hurdle at Cheltenham’s December meeting last term and made a promising start over fences after nine months off when runner-up to Alnilam in a beginners chase earlier this month. Country Mile was outjumped by the winner over the last couple of fences on that occasion after looking a major threat, but if his jumping is more polished with that experience behind him, he looks well able to turn the tables on the winner on 8 lb better terms.

Horse In Focus Day of Grace can complete hat-trick

‘Hot Trainer’ William Haggas can win Newbury’s fillies’ handicap (15:26) with the progressive Day of Grace who has really found her form in handicaps this autumn. The daughter of Night of Thunder didn’t see a racecourse until this May and made a successful handicap debut at Thirsk in September before following up at Goodwood twelve days ago. Day of Grace was one of the first off the bridle at Thirsk but in deteriorating conditions she relished the emphasis on stamina over a mile and rallied from two out before staying on to lead in the final fifty yards to win with two lengths to spare. That suggested she would be well suited by another couple of furlongs and proved the point in no uncertain terms at Goodwood where she went clear from two furlongs out and won easing down to beat Pink Lily, who takes her on again here, by three and a half lengths. Day of Grace earned the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag for her latest win and, well in under a penalty, she heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and can complete the hat-trick.

Calico can repeat last year’s win over Matata

Back at Cheltenham, the most valuable event on their card is the squareintheair.com Handicap Chase (15:35) over two miles which was won last year by Calico for Dan Skelton. Calico has a fine record fresh, and has twice finished runner-up at Cheltenham on his seasonal debut in the past, as well as being successful twelve months ago when coming out on top in a well-run race although idling on the run-in. Calico ran another good race, earning the 'Horse In Focus' flag, on his final start last term when runner-up in the Red Rum Handicap Chase at Aintree where he fared easily best of those held up, though could make no impression on winner Sans Bruit who made all. Like last year, Calico could find front runner Matata giving him the most to do, though Calico is only 2 lb higher than for that neck win twelve months ago and he meets that rival on better terms here, heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.