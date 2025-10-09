Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Friday.

Fanjove has clear claims on ratings

Rarely will a horse win by three and three quarter lengths and be deemed a fortunate winner - especially on the Flat - but that was the case with Fanjove at Newcastle where he came home clear while the runner-up, Thanos, posted one of the most eye-catching performances of the season. Thanos, a well-backed favourite on his handicap debut, met all sorts of trouble before finishing to such good effect he left the impression that he'd have won with better luck. However, even had he come out on top, Fanjove would still have deserved credit for chasing home such a well-treated rival and finishing clear best of the rest, stepping up on his previous efforts He had fared best of those from off the pace when runner-up at Chelmsford on his penultimate start but seemingly relished the more positive tactics at Newcastle where he maintained a strong gallop to win in a good time for the grade. He should cope with the extra furlong at Kempton (16:38) and a 6 lb penalty should not be enough to stop him following up as he heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 6 lb.

Burrows can bring Falakeyah back to form after break

Falakeyah flopped spectacularly in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, beating only two home having been sent off the 5/2 second favourite, and she bids to get her career back on track in the Pride Stakes (16:45), the concluding contest at Newmarket on Friday. Significantly, Falakeyah is back over the same course and distance where she was so impressive on her reappearance in the Pretty Polly Stakes in May. Sent off the 6/4 favourite having been a wide-margin winner of her only previous start, Falakeyah raced keenly at the head of affairs but was able to maintain the gallop to register a decisive three-and-a-quarter-length success. That impressive display prompted Timeform's reporter to comment that "she looked a star in the making in running away with this listed prize on just her second start", and it's too soon to be writing her off following one disappointing effort up in grade at Royal Ascot. Falakeyah, who is fitted with a hood here in an attempt to help her settle, still has the Timeform 'small p' to suggest she remains capable of better, while Owen Burrows' record with horses returning after a break offers hope she can get back on track. Since the start of 2020, Burrows is operating at a 23% strike rate with horses that had been off the track for at least 100 days, and backing each of those runners would have generated a profit of £18.59 to £1 level stakes.

Drop in grade can suit Dream of Mischief

Dream of Mischief has been out of form since only narrowly denied in a six-furlong handicap at Kempton in April, but he drops in grade in the seven-furlong handicap (20:15) at the same venue on Friday evening. Discarding the headgear and returning to the all-weather didn't prompt an immediate upturn in fortune for Dream of Mischief who was never involved over this course and distance last month, but that was in a better contest than the one he tackles on Friday. Timeform's reporter noted that "a drop in grade wouldn't go amiss, 0-70 company likely to be open to him next time", and that is what has materialised. Dream of Mischief drops into class 5 company for the first time since winning at Epsom last August and he's 6 lb lower in the weights now. He heads Timeform's weight-adjusted rating by 2 lb.