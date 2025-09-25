Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Friday.

Three points of interest

Spirited Style best excused latest run It looks a competitive renewal of the Princess Royal Stakes (13:50) at Newmarket, not much separating many on Timeform ratings, but it is the Charlie Appleby-trained Spirited Style who has the most pressing claims.

She’s out of multiple Group 1-winning mare Wild Illusion, and was in need of the experience when beaten on debut, but that experience wasn’t lost on her, looking potentially smart when defeating a couple of next-time-out winners with ease at Haydock next time. Spirited Style confirmed herself a smart filly when following up in a listed event over this course and distance in July, as expected, the move up to a mile and a half suiting her well and she was readily on top at the line. Things didn’t go to plan for her in the German Oaks when last seen at the beginning of August, though she was never well placed and William Buick looked after her when her chance had gone. You can put a line through that run and if the same Spirited Style turns up that did when so impressive at this course in July, she’ll take some beating.

Touleen can confirm herself a smart filly Owen Burrows is having one of his best season's numerically of his career and Touleen is expected to provide the yard with another win in the Boyle Sports Home of Early Payout Rockfel Stakes (14:25) at Newmarket.

She is from a typically smart Shadwell family, her dam a winner of the City of York Stakes for these connections, and she justified good support in very smooth fashion on her debut at Newbury last month. There was plenty of promising newcomers in that race and Touleen confirmed herself an above-average filly when turning over the reopposing Zanthos in a minor event at Leicester 17 days ago, again getting the job done with the minimum of fuss when asked to go and win her race. She possesses an electric turn of foot, an attribute that will continue to stand her in good stead now moving into pattern company, and she’s fancied to confirm herself a proper 1000 Guineas contender for next spring.

Sing Us A Song better than recent runs imply A quick look at Sing Us A Song’s form figures will show he’s finished nearer last than first on his last two starts, but he’s had excuses both times, and he’s expected to prove himself well handicapped in the PMJ Capital Property Finance Handicap (17:10) at Haydock.

He had made all of the running on his return when winning a handicap at Sandown which has worked out well, but a slow start at Royal Ascot meant his jockey had to employ opposite tactics, still having plenty to do two furlongs out and never able to get involved. It is easy to put a line through his latest start at Glorious Goodwood, too, getting upset in the starting stalls, and then refusing to settle in the race itself. Clearly, he wasn’t right that day, whatever happened in the stalls likely spooking him, and he again wasn’t given a hard time. Sing Us A Song has been freshened up and gelded since, which should have had a positive effect, and has been found a less-competitive handicap. Based on his Sandown win he’s potentially very well treated and he’s expected to get his career back on track now.