Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

John Ingles provides an overview of the key things to note on Friday.

Three points of interest

Two stand out in Harry Rosebery Stakes

In the absence of Spicy Marg, two other fillies stand out at the weights in Ayr’s Harry Rosebery Stakes (14:33). One of those is Archie Watson’s Shine On Me who is still seeking a first win but has been acquitting herself well in good company. She has earned black type in France on her last couple of starts, beaten a neck in a listed race at Deauville and then finishing third in the Prix d’Arenberg at Longchamp last time when up with the pace throughout. She’s fitted with cheekpieces for the first time. Preference, though, is for Ipanema Queen representing Adrian Murray and David Egan who teamed up to win last weekend’s Flying Five with Arizona Blaze. A bargain buy, Ipanema Queen has nonetheless proven herself a speedy and useful filly, beating a big field of maidens on her debut at the Curragh in May and then beating male rivals in a listed race at the same course last month when looking a natural over the minimum trip, going clear before just holding on by a head from the fast-finishing Kansas. She didn’t see things out over six furlongs in the Round Tower Stakes at the same track last time but can defy her penalty dropping back to her optimum trip here.

Course winners clash in listed sprint

The other listed race on Ayr’s card is the Arran Scottish Sprint Fillies’ Stakes (15:05) where it should pay to concentrate on a trio of course winners who have already had success at listed level, including the last two winners of the Harry Rosebery. The winner of that contest twelve months ago, Star of Mehmas, is unproven under softer conditions but arrives on the back of a career-best effort when winning a fillies’ handicap at the Ebor meeting, getting up on the line to edge out the subsequent Portland winner Eternal Sunshine giving that mare lumps of weight. Beautiful Diamond was the Harry Rosebery winner two years ago and dead-heated in a fillies’ listed race back at Ayr last summer when in good form. She hasn’t been since this season since running well below form in the Palace House Stakes at Newmarket back in May but needs respecting on her course record, having the ‘Horses For Courses’ flag, while her yard is in form with Karl Burke having the ‘Hot Trainer’ flag. But with the going forecast to be on the soft side, this can go to last year’s winner Star of Lady M who had an excellent campaign in 2024, winning six races in all. She’s another who has run just once this year, and gave the impression she’d strip fitter for the outing when a staying-on third to Shagraan in last month’s Beverley Bullet Sprint Stakes. With her usual visor back on, David O’Meara’s mare can get the better of Beautiful Diamond and Star of Mehmas.

Remmooz can keep ball rolling for Burrows at Newbury

Owen Burrows is enjoying a successful month, earning the ‘Hot Trainer’ flag with three winners and another four placed horses from just a dozen runners. Two-year-old Calendar Girl landed a very valuable event at Doncaster last week, while stable star Anmaat was a fine second to Delacroix in the Irish Champion Stakes and three-year-old Gethin made a promising return to action when narrowly beaten in a listed race in France. Remmooz is another of the yard’s progressive three-year-olds and he can make it four wins from six starts in the listed Dubai Duty Free Cup Stakes at Newbury (16:05). He was well fancied for the Jersey Stakes after winning a couple of novices at Doncaster on his first start two starts and wasn’t discredited in fourth given his lack of experience. He wasted no time getting back on the up when successful on his handicap debut at York in July and took another step forward at the same track last time when third to Bullet Point in the Clipper Stakes, though was a bit too free early on to see the mile out as thoroughly as the first two. Back at seven furlongs here, he can continue his progress and should take this step back up in class in his stride.