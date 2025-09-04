Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Friday.

Three points of interest

Very interesting newcomer at Ascot The Charbonnel ET Walker British EBF Maiden Stakes (14:20) is nearly always an interesting race of its type that usually throws up plenty of future winners, and there are several interesting newcomers in this year’s renewal, but perhaps none more so that Raaheeb.

He is a brother to top-class pair Hukum and Baaeed, both of whom had good records at Ascot, and the latter finished with a Timeform rating of 137, marking him out as one of the best performers in Europe this century. His trainer Owen Burrows is having a good season with his two-year-olds, while he can boast a 30% strike rate with juvenile debutants, Raaheeb holds an entry in the Group 2 Royal Lodge Stakes at Newmarket later this month, suggesting he’s been showing up well at home, and it will be very interesting to see how he fares on his first start.

Drop in trip will suit High Degree High Degree has made a promising start to his career, and he will remain of interest in the Ascot Iron Stand Membership Handicap (16:40) at Ascot.

He finished runner-up on his first two starts, building on his debut promise when beaten only by King Charter, who has since reached a smart level of form in winning a Heritage Handicap at Newmarket from a mark of 92. High Degree went one place better at Ffos Las in July and, though he only won by a head, he and the useful runner-up pulled eight and a half lengths clear of the remainder in an above average race for the track. He was well found in the betting for his handicap debut over a mile and a quarter at Glorious Goodwood last time, but he was keener than ideal moving up in trip, and he duly paid for it in the closing stages. That performance suggests he’s on a good mark, though, and he’s well worth another chance back at a mile.

Flags point towards Al Khawssaa The Try Unibet’s New Improved Acca Boosts Handicap (19:47) at Kempton looks competitive enough, but Timeform Flags point in the direction of the Roger Varian-trained Al Khawssaa.

She was strong in the betting when opening her account over seven furlongs at Southwell last year and that form didn’t work out too badly. Al Khawssaa wasn’t at her best on her first two starts back this season, but she caught the eye when runner-up over this course and distance three weeks ago, a first-time hood enabling her to settle better than previously, and she is worth marking up for that effort given she was the only one to make any inroads from the rear. She comes out top on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, has the Hot Trainer Flag, along with the Horse In Focus Flag and, while she may not be entirely straightforward, she has the ability to win races from this sort of mark.