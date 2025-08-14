Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

Nic Doggett provides an overview of the key things to note on Friday.

Three points of interest

More joy for Balding?

Andrew Balding has enjoyed plenty of success in the Highclere Horse Feeds EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes (3.40), winning three renewals between 2019 and 2021 (2020 was split into two divisions). The Kingsclere trainer currently has the ‘Hot Trainer’ flag following a very productive spell (24% strike-rate) that has included 10 wins in August, including 4/13 with his two-year-olds. Balding is enjoying the best campaign of his career, second only to Aidan O’Brien in the trainers’ championship which is based on earnings (over 100 ahead in terms of individual wins). He runs Rouane in the Highclere Horse Feeds EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes this year, one of several once-raced fillies in the contest who shaped with promise on debut. Now fitted with a hood and with Hollie Doyle taking over in the saddle, a big run is expected, as it will be for Butterfly Beach and Likeness who were both placed on debut when sent off favourite. Of the two, the form of Likeness’ run is working out best (the winner Dandana has gone in again since). Moonlight Mirage’s dam was sharp and won on debut so may prove the pick of the newcomers, though it’s worth keeping an eye on bargain-buy purchase Pimentel. The half-sister to five-time winner Tabdeed (who won on debut) cost just 2,000 guineas in November but the booking of Oisin Murphy for Marcus Tregoning takes the eye. He has three wins, four seconds, and two thirds from 17 rides (level stakes profit of +7.23) for the yard.

Juveniles to the fore

The contest above is one of four two-year-old races that begin the card at Newbury, with special mention going to newcomer Bow Echo in the TPT Fire Supports St Michaels Hospice EBF Maiden Stakes (4.10); the Night of Thunder colt represents last year’s winning trainer George Boughey and has a Champagne Stakes entry. The pick of the races, however, is the Sequoia Hair & Spirit St Hugh's Stakes (4.45). This isn't a dash that has been dominated by one trainer in particular, however, with Michael Bell the most recent to win it twice – 18 years apart! (2003 and 2021). The filly to beat this year is Royal Ascot runner-up Flowerhead, who has since backed up that Queen Mary effort with a close-up fifth in the Princess Margaret Stakes back there last month. She will relish the return to five furlongs, and is expected to see off interesting owner-mate Hollywood Treasure who was well-backed when winning easily on debut at Wolverhampton back in April. The Sandown winners Entailed and Killavia – who both showed good pace – are respected, however the most progressive could be Daneh of Dandy. She only had to be pushed out when making all under a penalty at Thirsk a week ago and though previously behind Flowerhead in the Princess Margaret, she could improve past that rival; it looks significant that connections are willing to sacrifice a workable nursery mark (84) to run in this race.

Back in the groove

It’s been a long time between drinks for Bopedro, however he returns to the scene of his August 2023 success at Newmarket’s July Course on Friday evening in the JenningsBet Stevenage Handicap (7.00). The David O’Meara-trained gelding has the Timeform ‘Horses For Courses Positive’ flag now returned to this venue where he has been third and first in two starts (and he also has winning form on the Rowley Mile). The nine-year-old wasn’t suited by the race when well held at Goodwood last time, but showed he is no back number when placed at both Ascot and York earlier in the season and the handicapper has now given him a chance with a 2 lb drop in the weights. Tom Marquand (who surprisingly has never ridden a winner for the yard) takes over in the saddle and, granted a truly-run race, Bopedro may just prove too streetwise in the closing stages for the unexposed favourite Elarak who is respected now dropping into handicap company for the first time.