Sporting Life
Check out the new Timeform Daily View

Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

By Andrew Asquith
Horse Racing
Thu July 31, 2025 · 2h ago

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Friday.

Two points of interest

Side with course specialist

The Gary & Josh Moore-trained Aggagio saves his best for Goodwood being a five-time course winner, and he looks the one to be with in the Coral Goodwood Handicap (13:20).

He has raced almost exclusively at Goodwood on the Flat since 2022 and he proved at least as good as ever when resuming winning ways over two miles at this venue last month, landing some nice bets in the process.

Aggagio was never far from the pace, sent for home two furlongs out under this good-value 7lb claimer and always holding the chasing pack at bay. That form is working out well, too, with the runner-up and fourth both winning next time.

He needs to prove his stamina for this four-furlong longer trip, having finished sixth in this race a couple of years ago, but he’s older now and a subsequent 4lb rise for his latest success looks very fair.

Hughes and Murphy a good combination

Richard Hughes has booked Oisin Murphy just seven times this year, but three of those rides have been winners, and an overall 24% strike rate when teaming up together is one to note.

Murphy rides Shaman Champion for Hughes in the Hawes & Curtis Nursery Handicap (16:20) at Glorious Goodwood on Friday and he looks interesting making his handicap debut.

He made a striking impression, albeit in a weak race, when making a winning debut at Leicester in May, and he wasn’t beaten far in the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot next time.

Shaman Champion arguably should have finished closer back in calmer waters at Newbury last time, too, caught further back than ideal in a race where those who raced prominently were at an advantage.

He fared best of those who were held up, though, and he remains a horse with the potential for better now handicapping from what looks a workable opening mark of 83, while a high draw is often an advantage over six furlongs at Goodwood.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

