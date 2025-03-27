Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

John Ingles provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Friday.

Three points of interest

Irish raider looks interesting at Wetherby The final of the Albert Bartlett Triple Crown Series of handicap hurdles takes place at the Punchestown Festival and the next qualifier at Wetherby over 2m5f (15:32) looks a competitive contest with thirteen declared. Nicky Henderson’s mare Crazierthandaisy will be popular making her handicap debut here having been taken out of a Grade 2 contest at Newbury on Saturday because of the ground. But this could well be going to an Irish raider whose connections are no doubt eyeing the €100,000 final of the series back on home turf. It looks significant that Paul Hennessy is sending over Jacovec Cavern with Danny Mullins booked for the ride and bidding to follow in the footsteps of cousin Patrick, who gained his first win at Wetherby in January.

Jacovec Cavern has a better chance of getting competitive than in his two previous visits to Britain which came in last season’s Triumph Hurdle and on a return trip to Cheltenham for the Greatwood Hurdle in November. Whilst a winner on the Flat, Jacovec Cavern is yet to win over hurdles but looked all set to put that right in a big field at Cork just eight days ago when five or six lengths clear and with the race at his mercy only to fall at the last. Heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings here, he can gain quick compensation off what is still a handy mark.

A Good Friday for Fairy at Fontwell? The most valuable event on Fontwell’s card is the final of the track’s Chase Series, a handicap over just short of two and a half miles worth more than £20,000 to the winner (15:45). It has attracted a field of twelve, and it’s very good money for the standard of runner given that the top-weights are racing from a BHA mark of 116. It’s those at the top of the weights which look the ones to concentrate on. Diplomatic Ash and Royal Mer were separated by half a length over course and distance earlier in the month and both should be thereabouts again, with the latter having prospects of turning the tables on his penalised rival, who is now bidding for a course-and-distance hat-trick. Next Left didn’t give his running in that same race, but better ground, first-time cheekpieces and being reunited with Harry Skelton are all reasons not to write him off from an easing mark.

Preference, though, is for the other top-weight Good Friday Fairy who has really been perked up by cheekpieces of late. He was the only finisher when jumping his rivals to a standstill around Fontwell’s unique figure-of-eight chase course last season and has re-found his winning form with headgear fitted for his last couple of starts, forcing the pace under Sam Twiston-Davies for wins at Wincanton and Taunton last month. Conditions won’t be as testing here, but Ben Clarke has the ‘Hot Trainer’ flag (had a winner at Hereford on Wednesday) and Good Friday Fairy should take some catching under the same jockey in his hat-trick bid.

Irish Oaks entry Lady Vivian can get off mark at Southwell An all-weather maiden is a far cry from the Irish Oaks but You Got To Me progressed from a debut success at Kempton to her Group 1 victory at the Curragh last summer for owners Valmont and trainer Ralph Beckett. It remains to be seen if the same connections’ Lady Vivian proves worthy of her own Irish Oaks entry later on, but she looks to have been found an excellent opportunity of getting off the mark at the third attempt in the fillies’ maiden over a mile and a half at Southwell (17:45).

Lady Vivian was green on her debut in a novice at Lingfield late last year but showed plenty of improvement when runner-up in a similar event at Southwell last month. While the extra three furlongs was in her favour, that was rather negated by a steady pace, and she bumped into a useful winner too, proving no match for the useful Godolphin gelding Tribal Act. By Camelot, sire of her stable’s Arc winner Bluestocking, out of a Teofilo mare, Lady Vivian is bred to be well suited by stepping up further to a mile and a half and can get off the mark with further improvement on the cards.