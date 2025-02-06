Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Friday.

Three points of interest Emma Lavelle a trainer in fine form Of the trainers who had at least ten runners over jumps in Britain in January, none had a higher percentage of rivals beaten than Emma Lavelle. Lavelle's percentage of rivals beaten in January stood at 70.3%, underlining the excellent form of her runners, and she had the edge over other in-form trainers Nicky Richards (66.8%) and Alan King (66.3%) on that metric. Lavelle had eight winners from 30 runners over jumps in January, at a superb strike rate of 26.7%, and she has also had a winner from her handful of runners this month. Lavelle, whose good form is highlighted by Timeform's Hot Trainer Flag, has four runners on Friday, including three at Kempton that will be partnered by Harry Cobden.

One of her most interesting contenders is The Long Point who makes the quick switch to handicaps in the two-mile-five-furlong handicap hurdle (14:50). The Long Point, who still has the Timeform 'small p' to show he's likely to improve, has looked in need of the experience on both starts over hurdles but was an impressive winner of a bumper at Huntingdon in May and it would be little surprise were he to prove better than his opening BHA hurdles mark of 107.

Flegmatik bidding to enhance course record

Flegmatik has developed an excellent record at Kempton and has three wins and three placed efforts from his eight starts over fences at the course. That has unsurprisingly earned him Timeform's Horses For Courses Flag to highlight his effectiveness at the track. Flegmatik's record is even more impressive when you consider all eight starts came in handicap company, including in some good-quality and valuable events. On his three visits to Kempton last season Flegmatik earned Timeform performance ratings of either 138 or 139, highlighting his consistency at the course, and if he runs to a similar level in the extended two-and-a-half mile handicap (15:25) on Friday he is likely to take some beating as his BHA mark has dipped significantly this term. Flegmatik hasn't won since the first of his three visits to Kempton last season, but he is now 6 lb lower in the weights and produced his best effort so far this campaign when third at Ascot last month. Blinkers replace the usual cheekpieces in a bid to eke out a bit extra, though it's possible the return to Kempton could have the greatest impact on his performance.

Sectionals suggest winning runs can continue Tadreeb has won all three starts since joining Rod Millman and the style of his latest victory suggests he can complete a course-and-distance four-timer in the seven-furlong handicap (15:02) at Lingfield. Tadreeb was held up in a race run at a slow gallop but he was still able to quicken to the front 50 yards out and win by a cosy half-length.

That performance earned him a sectional timing upgrade of 8 lb higher than anything else in the race and he was awarded the Sectional Flag to show that the bare result of his latest effort underestimated his superiority. It's a similar story for Cloch Nua who is also seeking a four-timer in the mile handicap (19:45) at Southwell. This is a slightly different assignment for Cloch Nua as his three victories in January all came in classified company but he moves back into handicaps on a potentially lenient mark as he scored with loads more in hand last time than the bare margin of a couple of lengths might suggest.

He too was held up off a slow pace but picked up strongly in the straight and posted much the fastest closing sectional, earning a sectional upgrade 16 lb higher than what his nearest rival managed. He was also awarded the Sectional Timing Flag.