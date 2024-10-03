Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Friday.

Three points of interest Note Bethell stable switcher Ed Bethell is building a good reputation of rejuvenating or improving new recruits from other yards and Sectarius looks a very interesting horse with that in mind in the opening handicap at Newcastle (16:15). He showed fairly useful form when trained in Ireland, not beaten far on his debut at Galway and finishing runner-up to a now-useful rival in a seven-furlong maiden at Gowran on his second start. Sectarius lost his way afterwards, and he has finished well beaten in two starts so far this year, but as mentioned, he has since made a positive stable switch, and he is potentially very well treated on his British debut. He has the Trainer Uplift Flag, which outlines the positive move, while Bethell also has the Hot Trainer Flag, which indicates the yard is in excellent form. It is interesting that Bethell moves Sectarius significantly up in trip and it would be no surprise if he proves too good for these.

Rohaan looking for repeat victory Rohaan won this six-furlong handicap at Ascot (16:30) 12 months ago from an 8lb higher mark and he has to be of interest in his bid to come out on top again. He has a very positive record at Ascot in general, a five-time winner over this course and distance, including the Wokingham at Royal Ascot (twice) and the Group 3 Bengough Stakes. Rohaan has been a little inconsistent so far this year, but he shaped very well returned to this course and distance two starts back, asked to come from further back than ideal in a tactical affair and leaving the impression he is ready to strike. His run in the Ayr Gold Cup wasn’t as good but he is very much of interest returned to Ascot, while he will also have no problem with the forecast ground. Big player.

Lyons has excellent record in Dundalk listed event Ger Lyons has won this five-furlong listed event at Dundalk (18:15) four times in the last seven years, so it is clearly a race that he likes to target, and his runner in this years renewal, Revoke, looks particularly interesting. She is a very well-bred filly – from the family of Famous Name – and she was well supported to make a winning debut at Naas in August, looking another good juvenile for the yard who have had a good year with their two-year-olds. Revoke knew her job, racing close up and displaying a smart turn of foot to readily move clear of her rivals and that form is working out well. A wide draw isn’t ideal but not the end of the world and Revoke looks a filly well up to making her mark at this level and she also has the speed to drop back in trip.

Pearl Eye – 17:05 Ascot Flag: Horse In Focus

This looks a competitive race of its type but Pearl Eye very much caught the eye at Chester last time and he is a horse to be positive about. He was a four-time winner last year and ran right up to his best when making a winning reappearance in soft-ground at Pontefract in May and he arguably proved better than ever when narrowly denied last time. Pearl Eye bounced back from somewhat of a lull with blinkers reapplied and he would have almost certainly won with a clear passage, going in snatches but making good headway and meeting trouble on more than one occasion. He finished with a flourish once in the clear to be beaten just a head and, with likely conditions no problem for him, he is well worth backing to gain compensation.