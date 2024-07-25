Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

Timeform provide an overview of the key things to note ahead of Friday's action while the tip of the day runs at York.

Three points of interest Clocking in at York

The feature race at York on Friday evening is the British EBF Lyric Fillies’ Stakes (7.50) and it looks an ideal stepping stone for the exciting three-year-old Ejaabiyah. Her dam Estijaab was an Australian 5f-6f Group 1 winner at two but her daughter has clearly inherited more stamina from her sire Frankel, starting off life over a mile when impressively winning at Kempton before continuing her progression with a second to Diamond Rain in a listed race over this trip at Newbury in May. She looked a smart prospect when dictating at Salisbury last time (won easily by 4¾ lengths from Catch The Light) where she earned a Timeform Sectional Flag after producing a closing 3.25f sectional of 38.5 seconds (112.9%). Three-year-olds have won seven of the last nine renewals and, with her stable in good form (three winners from last nine runners, current RTF% of 66.7), Ejaabiyah is fancied to continue that streak.

Racing Podcast: Fit for a King

Youthful approach

Euro 2024 had Lamine Yamal, darts has Luke Littler. Two exciting youngsters, albeit with slightly different physiques. Horse racing’s version? Well, it’s on the lookout now given that Billy Loughnane is old enough to vote, but there is an equine version worth following: Wonder Kid. The progressive Hugo Palmer-trained three-year-old was my Tip of the Day earlier this month when he was narrowly beaten a head by Lord of Love on Newmarket’s July Course, but he was value for extra having raced freely. Though not necessarily bred to be at home over this mile-and-a-half trip of the John Guest Racing Handicap (3.35), he has stamina as a strongpoint and there should be a truer gallop here as Hosaamm, Mutaawid and Chasing Aphrodite have all made the running in the past. Indeed, Timeform’s pace forecast for the race is ‘Strong’, with the specific pace hint adding: ‘It's generally difficult to get away from hold-up horses at this trip here even before factoring in the amount of pace likely on so WONDER KID (IRE) ought to get a big helping hand at the expense of CHASING APHRODITE.’ Let’s hope so.

Tenuous connections a good fit?

The John Guest Racing Brown Jack Handicap (2.25) winds back the brain to the success in previous years of John Guest and – since his passing – the legacy continued by his family in the form of John Guest Racing. Most well-known for his horses with George Margarson, including the likes of Ascot regular Ropey Guest, Guest's predominantly white colours were (somewhat) similar to those of the Hucking Horses owners who had runners with trainer John Best. Best joined forces with Karen Jewell, daughter of trainer Linda Jewell, in 2021, and though his name is no longer on the license, Jewell Jnr has continued at Eyehorn Farm, albeit with limited success. 44 runners in 2023 failed to return a winner, while 2024 has yielded just one: Red Flyer. Red Flyer runs in Friday’s race after a 107-day absence but was in good form at Kempton when last seen, finishing a creditable 2 lengths third to Cinnodin. A strong stayer who acts on quick ground, could Red Flyer cause an upset against some of the big yards?

Tip of the Day Merrimack – 8.20 York Flags: Horse In Focus