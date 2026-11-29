Timeform provide an overview of three things to note on Monday.

The Grey Venture can build on chasing debut

The Grey Venture was a winner in points, and immediately left his hurdles form behind when an encouraging third on his chasing debut over this course and distance last month. He left the impression he has even more to offer in this sphere, racing close up but a mistake at the second-last more or less ended his chance, left behind by the two who finished in front of him from there. This race – the 2027 Ayr Racecourse Memberships Now Available Novices’ Handicap Chase (12:00) – hasn’t got much more depth to it, so with improvement forthcoming, he makes quite a bit of appeal from a 1lb lower mark.

Excellent opportunity for Brecharnon

Dan Skelton sends a strong team to Ayr on Monday and Brecharnon is one of his best chances of a winner in the Racing To School Celebrates 25 Years Novices’ Hurdle (12:30). He seemingly hasn’t been the easiest to train, his three starts under Rules all coming around a year apart, but he made a promising start to his career over hurdles when runner-up at Stratford last month, left behind by the winner who showed a superior turn of foot in the closing stages. He looks a good prospect, though, so it is worth taking a positive view of the form, and with improvement almost certain, he’s very much the one to beat in this field – indeed, he’s 11lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

More to come from Minella Marathon

Minella Marathon went for £200,000 after winning his sole start in Irish points and he made the perfect start under Rules when winning a novice hurdle at Lingfield around this time last year. He didn’t progress as expected in that sphere, but he has all the hallmarks of a chaser, and could hardly have shaped better on his return and debut over fences at Perth last month. That was his handicap debut and first start since undergoing a breathing operation, and he was beaten only by a match-fit rival, leaving the impression he’d come on a bundle for the run and experience. Minella Marathon is easily the most progressive horse in the Nairns’s Oatcakes Handicap Chase (14:00), and he’s hard to oppose for his leading yard who are showing no signs of slowing down.