Timeform provide an overview of three things to note on Monday.

Air Apparent a ratings choice

The Boat At Erbistock Handicap Chase (12:35) looks a good race for the grade, but it is hard to oppose Air Apparent, who escapes a penalty for his 30-length success at Carlisle last week. He had shown improved form to make a winning start over fences at Bangor on his return last month, but he left his form over hurdles even further in the distance last week, looking even more of a natural over fences under a more positive ride. Air Apparent jumped accurately and there promises to be even more to come, so he makes plenty of appeal able to race from the same mark turned out quickly, a wise decision from connections – he’s 12lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Crystal Island is an exciting prospect

Crystal Island changed hands for £205,000 after winning his sole start in points and he has an unblemished record under Rules so far. He looked a smart prospect when winning a maiden hurdle at this course on his Rules debut in December last year, and confirmed that impression when following up under a penalty at Ffos Las four months later. Both of those races are working out well, his final start coming in a novice which had plenty of depth for the time of the season. Everything about Crystal Island suggests he can take his form to a new level now switched to fences, so he’s an exciting prospect up against a couple who had a similar level of form over hurdles and also look chasers in the making in the Conferences At Huntingdon ‘Chasing Excellence’ Beginners’ Chase (13:45).

Take No Chances stands out at the weights

Take No Chances hasn’t won for almost two years, but she is a very useful mare who caught the eye on her reappearance in what is turning out to be a strong renewal of the Silver Trophy at Chepstow, and stands out at the weights in the Copybet Follow Us On X Lilies Mares’ Hurdle (14:30). She started favourite for the Grade 2 West Yorkshire Hurdle on her latest start but was unable to reverse last year’s form in that race with Strong Leader even despite a 4lb pull at the weights. However, it was a much improved effort from her reappearance, and she’s probably more effective at this shorter trip. Now back in listed company, she stands out on these terms – she’s 8lb clear on Timeform’s weight-adjusted ratings – and she’ll be hard to beat with conditions in her favour and back against her own sex.