Timeform Daily View - Monday preview and tips

Timeform provide an overview of three things to note on Monday at Plumpton and Wolverhampton.

Kamille can complete four-timer

Plumpton stages Monday’s only surviving jumps meeting and the highlight of their card is a handicap hurdle over two and a half miles (14:15) worth more than £12,000 to the winner. No fewer than six of the ten declared won last time out, including Norman Fletcher who goes unpenalised for his win in a conditional jockeys’ race at Cheltenham on Friday. He makes obvious appeal if turned out again quickly, while last weekend’s Sandown winner Tune In A Box is another who escapes a penalty, but the one they all have to beat is ‘Hot Trainer’ Anthony Honeyball’s mare Kamille Au Kanada who is really thriving, having won her last three starts, and looks destined for better things. The front-running daughter of Tiger Groom (also Jango Baie’s sire) has won four or her five starts this season in all, having made a winning debut over hurdles over today’s course and distance in May. While she was beaten at Chepstow on her first start back this autumn, she has since landed the odds in novices at Hereford and Hexham and in a mares’ handicap at Lingfield last time, getting better with each run. That latest win came just last week when she looked potentially useful, jumping well and travelling strongly in front and winning hard held by twelve lengths, earning the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag. Conditional Chad Bament takes 5 lb off her back again here, as for her last two wins, and, heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings under her penalty, she can make it four on the bounce.

Hooves looks best of Cowell trio

After a week’s break, all-weather racing returns on Monday, though this week’s Flat action will be restricted to riders who have not ridden more than 30 winners in the twelve months between last October and the end of September. Wolverhampton’s evening card features a five-furlong handicap (18:30) where sprint specialist Robert Cowell saddles three runners. Each of his trio – Rhythm N Hooves, Fiorella Princess and Almaty Star – has already been successful this year, and the first two of those were winners last time out. New to the yard this summer, Fiorella Princess made all at Newmarket last time and is well drawn to execute the same tactics here, but preference is for useful stablemate Rhythm N Hooves who looked as good as ever back on the all-weather when successful at Southwell last month. Rhythm N Hooves has a good record at that track, but he has run well at Wolverhampton before too and has also been in winning form on turf this year, taking advantage of a falling mark at Newbury in August. Rhythm N Hooves ran out a comfortable winner at Southwell, quickly settling things once hitting the front from just off the pace and having stablemate Almaty Star back in fourth. Although 7 lb higher here, Rhythm N Hooves is handicapped to win again if things fall right, heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, and his successful jockey last time, Barry McHugh, is eligible to partner him again. Ted Le Saux shaped well last time

‘Hot Trainer’ Andrew Balding looks to have kept Ted Le Saux aside for an all-weather campaign and he’s capable of doubling his tally on an artificial surface in Wolverhampton’s handicap over the extended nine furlongs (20:00). A half-brother to the same connections’ smart stayer Nate The Great, Ted Le Saux made a promising start to his career on the all-weather and got off the mark in a novice at Newcastle early in the year. While he failed to go on from that, including in a couple of tries on turf, he shaped much better when returning from five months off over today’s course and distance at the end of October. A slow start left him with plenty to do, but from a less than ideal position he made headway over a furlong out and was nearest at the finish to take third behind Roi de Coeur, earning the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag. He’s evidently on a mark he can exploit if things fall his way – he heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings here – and as a relatively unexposed four-year-old from a top yard he makes plenty of appeal.