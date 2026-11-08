Timeform Daily View - Monday preview and tips

Timeform provide an overview of three things to note on Monday.

Whisper looks a good prospect

There are some interesting runners in the maiden hurdle (12:20) which gets Carlisle’s card underway. Of those with hurdling experience, Tyson Fury has been highly tried on occasions for his various yards, contesting the St Leger as well as a Grade 1 novice at the Dublin Racing Festival. Trained in Ireland nowadays and having his first start here for Noel Kelly, he has made the frame in a string of maiden hurdles but the nine-year-old looks like having to settle for place money at best again up against younger unexposed rivals. They include bumper winner Teeshan, making his first start for Dan Skelton having left Paul Nicholls since finishing twelfth in the 2024 Champion Bumper when last seen, and €100,000 purchase Blue Sweeper, a half-brother to Gordon Elliott’s smart chaser Jacob’s Ladder who makes his debut for Jonjo & A. J. O’Neill. The most interesting debutant over hurdles, though, is Poets Whisper, one of two in the field representing Nicky Richards who has the ‘Hot Trainer’ flag. Sent off at odds on for a bumper on his debut at Kelso last April, Poets Whisper made a very positive impression, initially running green under pressure but then picking up in striking fashion once the penny dropped, quickening to lead inside the final furlong and well on top at the finish in beating main market rival Doubly Blessed by two lengths. He looks a good prospect and is taken to a make a winning start over hurdles.

Judge can make it seven wins at Carlisle

Tommy’s Oscar, Nuts Well and Pay The Piper have been among the horses who have been a credit to the small stable of Ann Hamilton and husband Ian in whose red and green colours they run, and Hello Judge is another multiple winner for the Northumberland yard, particularly at Carlisle where he has the ‘Horses For Courses’ flag in the veterans’ handicap chase (12:50). Hello Judge has won six times at Carlisle to date, five of those victories coming over today’s trip of two and a half miles, and that includes the final of the Go North Monet’s Garden Series in the spring of 2025. Despite his advancing years, he proved better than ever last season, winning three times, twice more at Carlisle and also successful at Hexham. Hello Judge made his reappearance over course and distance last month when he earned the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag. Leading briefly two out, Hello Judge was rallying when snatched up close home and was beaten three lengths by Dearkeithandkaty, a chasing debutant half his age. With that run under his belt and no youngsters in his way this time, Hello Judge can gain his seventh course win.

Game can make winning start over hurdles