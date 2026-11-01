Timeform Daily View - Monday preview and tips

Timeform provide an overview of three things to note on Monday.
Kocktail Bleu caught the eye last time
Kocktail Bleu won a maiden and novice hurdle last season, displaying fairly useful form, and he caught the eye on his seasonal reappearance in the Silver Trophy on his reappearance last month.
That was an encouraging return to action, especially as he was ridden 2lb overweight and stayed in the action for longer than the pace-setter.
He typically jumped to his right, but gave it a good go from the front, but he wasn’t helped by being disturb in his run from the second-last, getting carried left, but he still rallied again at the finish.
That run caught the eye – he has the Horse In Focus Flag – and he’s one to keep on the right side from this sort of mark, as he also likely has more to offer.
Jubilant won’t spoil the show
Jubilant was a three-time winner over fences last season, but he also won over hurdles over this course and distance two starts ago.
His return run over hurdles at Uttoxeter also caught the eye, as he left the impression that the run was needed, fading from the second-last.
The return to fences is a positive, though, and that spin over hurdles should have blown the cobwebs away. He’s not far away from the mark he won off last time over fences and he’s one to watch representing a yard that are in good form with their jumpers.
Intervention handicapped to follow up
Racing finally returns at Chelmsford this week and one of the best bets on the card is the Mick Appleby-trained Intervention.
He didn’t cut much ice on turf this year, but his handicap mark dropped markedly as a result, and he showed the benefit of returning to an artificial surface when resuming winning ways at Wolverhampton recently.
Intervention had fallen 21lb below his last winning mark, and was much shorter in the betting than his previous starts in a change of headgear (cheekpieces replacing the hood).
It was his first foray into 0-70 company for a while and he took full advantage, displaying an excellent attitude in the finish to get the better of the odds-on favourite.
The return to seven furlongs won’t be an issue and a subsequent 3lb rise in the weights leaves him very well handicapped – he’s 4lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.
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