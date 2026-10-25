Timeform Daily View - Monday preview and tips

Timeform provide an overview of three things to note on Monday.

Iron Stone Lad can land the ‘Double Trigger’

It's 33 years since a flashy chestnut two-year-old named Double Trigger made a successful debut for Mark Johnston in a nine-furlong maiden at Redcar before developing into a popular and high-class stayer over the next five years, winning another 13 races, including the ‘stayers’ triple crown’ of the Gold Cup, Goodwood Cup and Doncaster Cup in 1995. Double Trigger is remembered with a novice (12:55) run over the same course and distance as his successful debut, and while Charlie Johnston runs three in his bid to win the race named after one of his father’s stable stars, it’s a couple of southern raiders who appeal most. Caldo looks an interesting runner in the Juddmonte colours for Andrew Balding following his promising run at Nottingham last time. Stepping up from his Sandown debut, Caldo was left behind by the filly Gainful in the closing stages but will likely progress again, especially over this extra furlong. However, he may have to settle for second again behind another runner from a ‘Hot Trainer’ stable, Iron Stone Lad trained by William Haggas. Carrying colours more associated with the jumps, those of Dai Walters, Iron Stone Lad’s pedigree combines the bloodlines of two of Anthony Oppenheimer’s best colts as he’s by Cracksman and from the family of Golden Horn. There’s plenty of stamina there, in other words, and after finishing second in his two starts at Newbury and York, where he was still green, Iron Stone Lad heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and remains with potential stepping up in trip.

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Teed Up can bounce back at favourite course

The stormy weekend means that Galway stages what should have been Saturday’s jumps card on Monday instead, with the most valuable contest being the W. B. Gavin & Co. Handicap Hurdle (15:20) over two and three quarter miles. This has attracted some useful types, with the weights headed by Shoot First, a former winner of the Betfair Stayers’ Hurdle at Haydock for Charles Byrnes. He’d be interesting if there are positive market vibes on his first start since last December. Another of note making his return is Gavin Cromwell’s smart cross-country chaser Stumptown who is capable fresh and on a much lower mark over hurdles than he is over fences. The one who appeals most, though, is Teed Up for Emmet Mullins. He has an excellent record at Galway, particularly on the Flat, gaining four of his five wins in that sphere at the track, but is also a dual winner of the conditional jockeys’ handicap hurdle at the Galway Festival. Teed Up was turned out three times at the latest Galway Festival, finishing third bidding to win that race again and was third as well as in the valuable Flat handicap for amateurs, another race he’d won in the past. Teed Up didn’t run much of a race on the Flat at Clonmel last time but could well bounce back at his favourite course with conditions to suit.

Grade 1 winner Zanoosh makes chasing debut

The other meeting scheduled for Ireland’s Bank Holiday Monday is at Wexford where the most notable runner is Zanoosh who makes her debut over fences for Colm Murphy in the beginners chase (15:40). The daughter of Harzand really began to thrive from December onwards last season, running up a five-timer over hurdles under Brian Hayes as she went through the grades. After winning a maiden at Punchestown, Zanoosh won her next two starts at Navan, a competitive handicap and a listed mares’ novice, before a Grade 3 win in the Shannon Spray Mares Novice Hurdle at Limerick and then a Grade 1 success in the Honeysuckle Mares Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse when thwarting a strong bid from Willie Mullins to win it for the fifth year running. While Zanoosh’s winning streak was ended in another Grade 1 at the Punchestown Festival, she acquitted herself well on a first try at three miles in a novice with a tremendous roll of honour, coming up against Harry Derham’s stronger stayer Le Frimeur. A strong-travelling mare, Zanoosh begins her chasing career dropping right back in trip and is fancied to make a winning start over fences.