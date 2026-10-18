Timeform Daily View - Monday preview and tips

Timeform provide an overview of three things to note on Monday.

King of Persia well treated under a penalty King of Persia has shown much improved form since being upped to a mile to win his last two starts and he is fancied to complete a hat-trick turned out under a penalty in the William Hill Price Boosts Every Day Nursery Handicap (14:23).

He proved that he wasn’t flattered at Redcar as he followed up in ready fashion at Leicester last week, improving another chunk and value for extra than the winning margin, too. King of Persia was produced to lead under two furlongs out and quickly put around three lengths between him and his rivals and his jockey was able to ease him near the finish. He’s 3lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings under his penalty and he seems sure to launch another bold bid.

King High looks a smart prospect Owen Burrows doesn’t have many runners at Pontefract, but he sends the promising King High for the British Stallion Studs EBF Silver Tankard Stakes (14:53), and he tops Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

He showed promise on his debut at Sandown in a race which has worked out well and he built on that when opening his account over a mile at Newbury next time. King High beat a next-time-out winner on that occasion and he improved a chunk when narrowly beaten by an exciting prospect in a famous conditions race over the same course and distance last month. He made the odds-on favourite work for his victory that day, comfortably on top of the remainder in a race which produced a good timefigure and, with this stiffer track sure to suit, he is one to keep on the right side moving into listed company.

Spirit Lead Me of interest from lower turf mark Spirit Lead Me has fallen some way down the weights this year and he finally capitalised on a reduced mark when resuming winning ways at Southwell 11 days ago.