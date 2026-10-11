Timeform Daily View - Monday preview and tips

Timeform provide an overview of three things to note on Monday.

Al aboard on second start

ALBERICH was a non-runner in the British EBF £100,000 Final on Friday after 7mm of overnight rain but York’s loss could be Kempton’s gain as the once-raced colt reappears in Monday’s Racing TV EBF Restricted Novice Stakes (16:45). Trained by in-form Harry Eustace for the shrewd OTI Racing operation, Alberich is a son of Ghaiyyath and was picked up for just €35,000 at the breeze-up sales at Maisons-Laffitte in early-June. He’s out of a John Oxx-trained Listed winner in Flying Fairies and already looks an astute buy having caught the eye of the Timeform reporters following a debut second at Newcastle last month. “…well backed, shaped promisingly in defeat to one with experience, quickening up better but having to come from further back and on the opposite flank,” read the analysis and it will be interesting to see how that ‘one with experience’ – namely Showcasing Glory – fares under a penalty in the opening race on the same card at Kempton. Regardless of that result, Alberich should be all the wiser for his own introductory outing and looks a ‘Horse in Focus’ to follow having been allotted stall one here.

On the right track, baby?

William Haggas had 10 two-year-old winners throughout the month of September and, already on the board with his youngsters in October too, may be able to add to the tally courtesy of BORN THIS WAY in the Shape Engineering EBF Novice Stakes (13:54) at Yarmouth. Following all of the yard’s two-year-old runners at this course during the past five seasons would have produced a reasonable level-stakes profit of +17.48 so this well-bred son of Wootton Bassett lacking previous course experience certainly shouldn’t be putting punters off. He cost owner Michael Buckley (and unnamed ‘partner’) 240,000 guineas at last year’s Tattersalls October Book 2 sale which comes as no great shock as his Galileo dam (Simply Incredible) is closely related to a couple of useful winners and from the family of Hawk Wing. Haggas isn’t the only one represented in this field with the Timeform ‘Hot Trainer’ flag but it’s clearly a good time of year to keep his horses on side and, with Tom Marquand here for the ride rather than a couple of stablemates at Kempton in the evening, this colt could start to make a name for himself in a race Haggas won with Willie John nine years ago. Grey fortunes to turn for Goldie

It’s been a long time coming for KELPIE GREY but a winless run dating back to May 14 2024 could be about to finally come to an end in the Musselburgh Members Handicap (16:17). He was noted by the Timeform reporters following his latest eyecatching placed effort at this track late last month (replay below) and he’s back at the same venue with the ‘Horses for Courses’ flag as well, having won twice here in the past. Granted, the six-year-old has done most of his racing at Ayr but he’s clearly happy on this track as well and there’s no escaping just how well-handicapped the grey is these days, having slipped to a mark fully 22lb lower than when last tasting victory. He was surely unlucky not to go very close here last time, forced to wait for running room while travelling smoothly in behind three horses a furlong and a half out before the gap eventually opened up all too late. The Timeform pace map shows at least three prominent-racers in this line-up, with a ‘Strong’ early tempo predicted, and that should suit Paul Mulrennan’s mount down to the ground.